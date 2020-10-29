WINCHESTER — Heavy rain and wind gusts from Hurricane Zeta’s remnants are forecast for the Winchester area.
The National Weather Service is predicting 2-3 inches of rain today through Friday with a “reasonable worst-case scenario” of 3½ inches.
Sustained winds of 6-10 mph, with gusts up to 18 mph, are expected today and tonight. Winds of 11-13 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph, are anticipated on Friday as the rain diminishes to showers before ending late in the day, the forecast showed Wednesday afternoon.
A potential for localized flooding exists, especially in urban areas where storm drains clogged with fallen leaves may not be able to handle the water, according to Steve Zubrick, a meteorologist at the weather service’s regional office in Sterling.
Flooding of mainstream rivers is not expected.
Thunderstorms are possible tonight. However, “we’re not looking at much of a threat for severe weather,” Zubrick said in a video posted online.
Zeta was expected to come ashore along the Louisiana coastline Wednesday afternoon, then erode into a non-tropical low pressure area while trekking to the northeast, eventually crossing the Mid-Atlantic and the Delmarva Peninsula.
A map on the National Hurricane Center’s website showed the center of the storm will pass over Virginia somewhere between Charlottesville and Danville. Anyone traveling south today should expect higher winds, with gusts up to 34 mph. That is enough to be a problem for drivers of larger, high-profile vehicles that heavy crosswinds could overturn.
After the rain stops and the sky clears, cooler — if not downright cold — temperatures will arrive courtesy of radiational cooling and a Canadian high pressure system. The weather service is forecasting widespread frost between 4 a.m. and 10 a.m. Friday amid an overnight low temperature near the freezing point of 32 degrees. Friday’s high temperature is not expected to rise above the upper 40s.
