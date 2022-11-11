WINCHESTER — "Today we pause to give thanks for the men and women who served our nation to preserve its way of life."
The Rev. James Simmons offered those words of gratitude Friday morning to open the Greater Shenandoah Valley Chapter of the American Red Cross' annual Veterans Day tribute.
The ceremony was supposed to be held outside in Winchester's National Cemetery, but the remnants of Hurricane Nicole washed out that plan and forced the observance inside the Red Cross' local offices at 561 Fortress Drive in Frederick County.
The fact that attendees stayed warm and dry while celebrating the military service of men and women who endured some of the harshest environments on Earth was not lost on Stacy McFarland, executive director of the Greater Shenandoah Valley Chapter of the American Red Cross.
"They went through much worse than this," McFarland said as she watched the heavy downpour outside.
As is tradition, Friday's Veterans Day ceremony began on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month. The time and date represent the end of World War I, when fighting ceased at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11, 1918. Exactly one year later, America celebrated Armistice Day for the first time. Congress designated Armistice Day as an annual observance in 1926, then as a national holiday in 1938. President Dwight D. Eisenhower in 1954 officially changed the name of Armistice Day to Veterans Day to honor all Americans who served their country honorably during war or peacetime.
"It is extremely important that we continue this tradition, to pause and honor the declining few who stepped forward and said, 'I will serve,'" McFarland said.
Retired Air Force Col. James Murray, a veteran with 26 years of military service, was the keynote speaker for Friday's program.
"A veteran is someone who, at one point in their life, wrote a blank check payable to the United States of America for an amount up to, and including, his life," Murray said, paraphrasing author José N. Harris. "It doesn't matter whether you carried a rifle, carried a wrench or pushed a pencil. It doesn't matter if you were in Afghanistan or Germany or Honolulu. Every one of us wrote that check."
Murray, who went on to become an executive with Litton Industries (now part of Northrop Grumman) before being called into the ministry with his wife, Sue, said the value of veterans was imprinted on him at a very young age, growing up in a tiny New Hampshire town with a rich history of military service.
"Some of my early memories are from the Memorial Day parade in town," Murray said. "The parade had probably 50 veterans in it, three Gold Star mothers and a World War I veteran unable to walk due to the horrors of mustard gas. As the years passed, I would walk in that parade as a Cub Scout, as a Boy Scout and, in 1968, as a Vietnam veteran.
"I submit to you that veterans truly model and reflect what this nation should and can be: Service, pride in America, patriotism, honor, diversity, cohesiveness and what has been said so beautifully before — duty, honor, country," he said. "Veterans have defended and maintained the land of the free and the home of the brave for two-and-a-half centuries. ... My fellow veterans, I salute you and I challenge you all to carry on in your service to your great country, to your community and to each other."
Anthony Barnes, a Navy veteran who serves as military and veterans affairs manager for U.S. Rep. Jennifer Wexton, D-10th, commended those who served in every branch of the military — Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force, Coast Guard and Space Force — as well as those who worked for and volunteered with the American Red Cross, which was founded in 1881 by Clara Barton.
"To this day, the American Red Cross is tasked by the federal government to provide services to members of America's armed forces and their families, as well as providing disaster relief in the U.S. and around the world," Barnes said.
"This is what we do," said Leslie Caliva, community volunteer leader with the Greater Shenandoah Valley Chapter of the American Red Cross. "We take care of our veterans and those who need us."
