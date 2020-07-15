BERRYVILLE — Most Clarke County Public Schools students will attend in-person classes twice a week when school resumes, with no more than 50% in attendance at one time under a hybrid plan to reduce the risk of coronavirus infection.
The plan, which was discussed during a nearly six-hour board meeting on Monday night, will be voted on when the board meets again this coming Monday at 6:30 p.m.
Superintendent Chuck Bishop, an educator since 1990 and a superintendent since 2006, said creating a plan that balances public health with the need for in-person education has been the most difficult thing he has ever worked on in his career. He emphasized the plan is a draft that is subject to change and that no plan is foolproof.
"Any plan we develop will cause undue hardship to some," said Bishop, who was hired as Clarke County's superintendent in 2014. "We can't eliminate that [coronavirus] risk, but we can look to limit it."
Under the plan, classes, which were suspended in March in Virginia due to the pandemic, would resume on Aug. 31. Half of the district's approximately 1,800 students would attend classes on Mondays and Wednesdays and the remainder on Tuesdays and Thursdays under a color-coded system. Students will study online when not in class. Friday, the day when attendance is traditionally the lowest, would be used for online instruction and teacher preparation.
Bishop said students aren't attending on consecutive days so that the longest they will be away from classrooms is four days. Parents will also have the option of having their child's education take place solely online. If the plan is approved on Monday, parents will have until July 28 to decide if they want full online instruction.
The hybrid plan, which relies on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is called "Resolve, Reimagine, Return." Prepared by district staff, it takes into consideration the gaps in learning since March as a result of K-12 schools being closed for in-person classes and instruction shifting online.
"Rushing students through through missed content from the previous school year while attempting to instruct in new content at an accelerated pace, could have detrimental results in student understanding," the plans says. "It is essential that CCPS curricula and pacing guides be revised to address missing content and to accommodate identified learning gaps as a result of the extended school closures in the spring."
The plan also outlines safety precautions. Bishop said about $246,000 has been spent by the district — which has an approximately $23.9 million annual budget — on pandemic preparations including about $120,000 for extra cleaning by custodians. Other spending has gone to improve ventilation, add plexiglass, and buy thermometers to take the temperature of staff and students when they arrive for school. Anyone with a temperature above 100.4 degrees will not be allowed in.
Other precautions that will be implemented include:
- Staff and students wearing masks when "feasible." That includes when they are within six feet of one another or moving around the school.
- Keeping desks and furniture six feet apart in classrooms, keeping students in small groups, limiting mixing between student groups, and maintaining a six-foot distance between people when possible.
- Limiting bus ridership to a maximum of 25 students per bus and requiring all students who live in Berryville to walk to school.
- Increased hand washing and use of hand sanitizer.
- Increased monitoring of staff and students for signs of illness. Staff or students exposed to someone infected with COVID-19 may return to school within 14 days of their last contact if they don't show symptoms of the virus. Those diagnosed with the virus, but not showing symptoms may return after 10 days of having tested positive. Staff will communicate closely with Lord Fairfax Health District regarding coronavirus cases or suspected cases.
The hybrid schedule is similar to the one Winchester Public Schools is planning — WPS plans to start the 2020-21 school year on Aug. 17 — and resembles hybrid plans around the nation. They attempt to balance health and education in response to the pandemic, which has killed nearly 574,000 people worldwide, according to the John Hopkins University of Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center. The deaths include about 135,000 Americans in just 4½ months.
While the virus has primarily killed older people, epidemiologists worry reopening schools will cause children to contaminate adults with the virus, which is infecting people in record-breaking numbers in the South and Southwest right now. Despite the risk, their are proponents of fully reopening schools. They include include President Trump and Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos. They say online education and hybrid plans provide inadequate education, are too disruptive to parents' work schedules and hurt the economy, which has seen Great Depression-level unemployment since the pandemic.
Though Trump has threatened to cut federal funding to school districts that don't fully reopen, many are continuing with online instruction or adopting hybrid plans. Los Angeles and San Diego announced on Monday that classes will be strictly online. New York City, the nation's largest school district, said last week it will adopt a hybrid system.
The virus has killed nearly 2,000 people in Virginia including 75 in the Lord Fairfax Health District, which encompasses the Northern Shenandoah Valley. However, there have been no deaths and relatively few infections in Clarke County due to its small and spread out population of about 14,600.
Noting the low local numbers, parent Chris Rosen cautioned board members against approving strict measures being implemented in areas with high infection rates. He compared it to a driver who overcorrects in a skid resulting in a crash.
"You have to be very focused on a measured response," he said during the public comment portion of the meeting. "You have to be very cautious of the ripple effect you could send this school system into."
But some of the district's 300 staff membets are worried about returning. Bishop read a letter to the board signed by 24 teachers expressing reservations. And Phil Strunk, a history teacher at Johnson-Williams Middle School, also voiced concerns.
Strunk said reopening is too dangerous given the out-of-control national rate of infections and deaths. While acknowledging online learning is no substitute for in-person education, he asked the board to continue it until mid-November before reconsidering a return.
"The number of teachers that I've seen online that are making wills due to this virus sends a clear message regarding the threat," Strunk said. "I'd rather us all be safe."
A formal recommendation on Frederick County Public Schools’ reopening plan is slated to be presented to the School Board on Tuesday evening.
