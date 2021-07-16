BERRYVILLE — A fire hydrant on Bundy Street has been removed after it was struck by a vehicle.
Enough hydrants remain along the street for neighborhood residents to continue having sufficient fire protection, Berryville Public Works Director Rick Boor said in a Thursday phone interview.
On the morning of June 27, someone reported a large amount of water running across Bundy. Crews responded and determined that a hydrant had been struck by a vehicle overnight.
There were apparently no witnesses to the incident. However, Boor said a resident reported hearing what sounded like a large truck come through the neighborhood during the night.
A nearby rock wall also was damaged, he said.
Boor didn’t have an estimate on how much water was lost.
To fix the leak, “we determined fairly quickly we would need to do a water shutdown,” and nearby residents were notified, he wrote in a report for Berryville Town Council.
The old hydrant, along with its cast iron tee and fittings, were removed.
A police report wasn’t filed. At Tuesday night’s council meeting, Berryville Police Chief Neal White said he hadn’t been aware of the incident.
Boor mentioned two other water/sewer problems that were fixed in June.
Another water leak occurred while a new meter was being set at a residence. Boor declined to identify the exact location.
That meter had to be replaced, his report to the council showed.
A circuit breaker at the Josephine East Pump Station failed, apparently during a power surge in a thunderstorm. Boor said a contractor was called in to replace the breaker. The work cost about $150, he said.
Boor mentioned that a water line improvement project for the Rockcroft subdivision is about to be finished.
Private lateral connections have been completed by plumbers chosen by homeowners, he said. In the coming month, an eight-inch-in-diameter water main will be extended, and a new hydrant will be installed at the intersection of Ride Road and Rockcroft Drive, he added.
As part of water treatment processes, 20 utility customers recently took part in lead and copper sampling. All of the samples were below action levels specified by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), according to Utilities Director David Tyrrell.
Berryville is in compliance with EPA rules until 2023, when the next sampling will be done, Tyrrell wrote in a report to the council.
To help maintain water quality, he wrote, dead-end lines along Church and Main streets have been flushed, along with ones in the Hermitage and Darby Brook subdivisions.
