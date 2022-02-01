Capon Springs and Farms is opening its Hygeia Bath House & Spa on weekends (Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays) now through April.
This is the first time the spa will be open during the winter season since it opened in 2006, according to a news release from the business.
“For the first time in our 90-year history, a portion of our business will be open during the winter months for day visitors," said Jonathan Bellingham, a third generation Austin family member and director of guest services for Capon Springs and Farm in High View, West Virginia. "We are thrilled to be able to open the spa and offer healing and rejuvenation treatments at a time when we all need it.”
The spa features three pure spring water-soaking baths. The baths are modeled after the original Roman-style soaking baths that were offered during the 1850s on the same property where the spa is located. Each of the private bath rooms includes a shower and a tiled soaking bath filled with 500 gallons of pure Capon Springs Water heated to a relaxing 102 degrees. The experience can be enhanced by adding aromatherapy mineral salts to further soften and soothe the skin and engage the senses.
Other spa services include the Swimspa (personal exercise/splash pool with a jetted workout area for swimming, aqua jogging, exercising and floating), massage therapy and reflexology (pressure point therapy for the feet). There also are two porches and a living room for relaxing before and after the treatments.
More information about the spa can be found at www.caponsprings.net/spa and on Facebook and Instagram.
Upcoming events include a Sweetheart Bath Package for Valentine’s Day and a complimentary waffle bar with the purchase of spa services on “GAL”entine’s Day on Feb. 13.
The spa is part of Capon Springs and Farms — an all-inclusive, family-friendly summer resort open for overnight guests from April to November. It’s located on 4,700 acres in the eastern portion of Hampshire County, West Virginia, and has been owned and operated by the Austin family since 1932.
In addition to the spa, amenities include a 9-hole golf course, spring-fed swimming pool, hiking trails, fish pond, and numerous outdoor recreational activities including tennis, pickleball, disc golf, shuffleboard and badminton. An escape room was added last year called, “Capon Through Time,” which is also open to the public on weekends from January through April based on demand. Visit www.caponsprings.net/escape.
For more information about the spa, email hygeia@caponsprings.net or call the spa at 304-874-3004 or visit www.caponsprings.net/spa.
Capon Springs and Farms is located at 3818 Capon Springs Road.
