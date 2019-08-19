STAUNTON — The on-ramp from Route 627 (Reliance Road) onto northbound Interstate 81 at Exit 302 (Middletown) in Frederick County is scheduled to be closed Wednesday and Thursday.
The on-ramp will be closed overnight from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. The closures are for soil and rock testing. All work is weather permitting.
Route 627 motorists who need to reach northbound I-81 will detour west on Route 627, north on U.S. 11 (Valley Pike) and then east on Va. 277 (Fairfax Pike) to the I-81 interchange at Exit 307 (Stephens City).
Virginia traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at http://www.511Virginia.org.
