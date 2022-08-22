A Woodbridge man died in a vehicle crash near Toms Brook on Sunday.

A 2005 Ford F-150 hauling a utility trailer traveling south on Interstate 81 veered off the Toms Brook exit ramp and struck an embankment at 3:50 p.m., according to a media release issued Monday by Virginia State Police Sgt. Brent Coffey, public information officer with the Culpeper Division.

The driver, identified as 65-year-old Louin S. Coates, attempted to exit I-81 abruptly, the release states. The utility trailer overturned.

Coates died at the scene as a result of his injuries, the release states. Coates was not wearing a seatbelt. A 13-year-old boy riding in the vehicle suffered minor injuries and emergency responders took him to Shenandoah Memorial Hospital for treatment. The boy was wearing a seat belt.

The crash remains under investigation.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.