A Woodbridge man died in a vehicle crash near Toms Brook on Sunday.
A 2005 Ford F-150 hauling a utility trailer traveling south on Interstate 81 veered off the Toms Brook exit ramp and struck an embankment at 3:50 p.m., according to a media release issued Monday by Virginia State Police Sgt. Brent Coffey, public information officer with the Culpeper Division.
The driver, identified as 65-year-old Louin S. Coates, attempted to exit I-81 abruptly, the release states. The utility trailer overturned.
Coates died at the scene as a result of his injuries, the release states. Coates was not wearing a seatbelt. A 13-year-old boy riding in the vehicle suffered minor injuries and emergency responders took him to Shenandoah Memorial Hospital for treatment. The boy was wearing a seat belt.
The crash remains under investigation.
