Work on a sinkhole in a northbound lane of Interstate 81 in southern Shenandoah County has been rescheduled to Wednesday and Thursday, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.
Motorists are urged to find alternate routes as the left lane and possibly both lanes are closed during the repair work, a VDOT news release states.
The repair work will be conducted at mile marker 268.4, between the New Market and Shenandoah Caverns exits.
The work zone will be set up at 7 p.m. Wednesday from mile marker 266.5 to mile marker 269. The release states the left shoulder and left lane will be closed.
“No detour is planned as the work zone begins, but if traffic begins to back up on I-81 travelers will be directed off of I-81 at exit 257 at Route 11 near Mauzy in Rockingham County and travel north on Route 11, rejoining I-81 at exit 269. Exit 264 will be closed at Route 211 in New Market due to tight turning areas for trucks trying to access Route 11 northbound,” the release states.
Repairs could extend into Thursday if needed.
The sinkhole was found in late May and a temporary patch was made on May 27.
