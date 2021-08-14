WINCHESTER — She sits on the front porch of her Winchester home and cradles a 30-pound banjo on her lap. The fingers on her left hand press the five steel strings on the banjo’s neck while the fingers on her right hand tentatively pluck out a few notes.
For anyone within earshot, this is a rare honor indeed. They are hearing one of the world’s most accomplished musicians playing in public, something she hasn’t done much of in the past 18 years.
This is Lynn Morris. Next month, she’s being inducted into the International Bluegrass Music Association‘s Bluegrass Hall of Fame in Raleigh, North Carolina, alongside Alison Krauss and the Stoneman Family.
Morris, a native of Texas, was a trailblazer in bluegrass, a musical genre that, like rock ‘n’ roll and jazz, was slow to acknowledge that women could wield the same impressive musical chops as their male counterparts.
Morris honed her skills on guitar and banjo in the late 1960s and early 1970s while attending a performing arts high school in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and then earning a bachelor’s degree in art from Colorado College. In 1974, she became the first woman to win the National Bluegrass Banjo Championship in Kansas, a feat she repeated in 1981. To date, no other woman has won the annual competition.
Morris went on to join a pair of bluegrass bands, City Limits and Whetstone Run, where she played banjo and guitar while occasionally singing lead.
In 1982, while in the Pennsylvania-based Whetstone Run, Morris met a handsome young man and fellow Texas native named Marshall Wilborn and convinced her bandmates to hire him as the group’s bass player. Unfortunately, she was thinking more with her heart than her head because Wilborn, she said, was a terrible musician.
“You were not good,” Morris said to Wilborn last week with a smile.
Wilborn agreed. “I really was not competent.”
Morris told Wilborn that if he wanted to continue playing in Whetstone Run, he had to get music lessons. Fortunately, the couple was living in State College, Pennsylvania, and there were plenty of music instructors at nearby Penn State University.
“Gritting my teeth, I went down to the music department and found this great guy, a grad student younger than I was, and he said, ‘Sure, I’ll help you,’” Wilborn said. “He turned out to be the most wonderful guy.”
Wilborn said he started over from scratch, relearning the fundamentals of musicianship. In relatively short order, he began to shine on the upright bass.
“He’s good now,” Morris said.
In 1986, after Whetstone Run broke up, Wilborn was invited to join another bluegrass ensemble, the Johnson Mountain Boys, which had formed in 1978 near Washington, D.C. Band member David McLaughlin had recently moved to Winchester and recommended Morris and Wilborn do the same.
“We rented a little house within an hour of arriving in town,” Wilborn said of the couple’s arrival in the Northern Shenandoah Valley.
While Wilborn found success in the Johnson Mountain Boys — a band that was inducted last year into the Bluegrass Hall of Fame — Morris’ musical career was relatively stagnant. She worked odd jobs to help the couple pay the bills.
In 1988, the Johnson Mountain Boys broke up and Morris and Wilborn formed The Lynn Morris Band with McLaughlin and Ron Stewart. When the Johnson Mountain Boys reunited in 1989 — the same year that Morris and Wilborn got married and bought the house they still reside in today — McLaughlin left The Lynn Morris Band and was replaced by Jesse Brock.
Rounder Records, a major independent label based in Nashville, Tennessee, released five well-reviewed albums from The Lynn Miller Band between 1990 and 2003. Morris’ haunting, heartfelt singing voice mesmerized audiences around the globe, and her sweet yet powerful vocal style was perhaps best showcased on the title track to the band’s 1995 album, “Mama’s Hand.” That song — about a young woman leaving home for the first time — can put a lump in the throat of even the most hard-hearted listeners.
The International Bluegrass Music Association named “Mama’s Hand” its Song of the Year in 1996, and also named Morris its Female Vocalist of the Year in 1996, 1998 and 1999.
Despite the accolades, Morris never got rich. That’s because bluegrass musicians rarely sell millions of albums or fill concert stadiums unless they adopt a more mainstream sound. For example, Krauss and Ricky Skaggs are two bluegrass artists who didn’t become hugely successful until after they recorded more traditional country music.
Morris said she never felt the desire to stray from the form of music that made her famous.
“I never cared for that,” she said. “I love everything about bluegrass.”
In 2003, with The Lynn Morris Band dominating bluegrass music, everything came crashing down when Morris suffered a massive stroke following knee surgery. The left side of her brain was damaged, causing partial paralysis to the right side of her body and making it hard for her to talk.
While her subsequent multi-year recovery was nothing less than remarkable, she still has difficulty putting thoughts into words and her right hand is no longer able to pluck banjo strings in rapid-fire succession. As a result, Morris’ meteoric music career came to an end.
“I loved everything and everyplace,” she said about her time in the spotlight. “I just love music.”
Since 2003, Morris has spent most of her time at home surrounded by her bevy of beloved cats. Wilborn has remained steadfastly by her side and been a patient, loving caretaker, helping her complete sentences and express thoughts when necessary.
The 72-year-old Morris, who still has the bright eyes and brilliant smile of the little girl who grew up in the small town of Lamesa, Texas, wishes she could still play music, but said she’s happy hanging out with her husband in the recently renovated attic loft of their century-old home near downtown Winchester. The loft is where she keeps a trove of paintings she created over the years, a leather horse saddle given to her by her father when she was 12 and a chair once owned by her dad.
Friends from her touring and recording days still drop by from time to time to say hello, and McLaughlin lives just a few blocks away. Even Krauss popped in for a visit a few years back.
“We’ve known her since the mid- to late-’80s,” Wilborn said. “Through the early- to mid-’90s, we played a lot of the same venues until she got to be doing bigger things. We think the world of her.”
Morris and Wilborn said they look forward to seeing Krauss again at the Bluegrass Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Sept. 30.
Wilborn had hoped to take part in his own induction ceremony last year when the Johnson Mountain Boys went into the Hall of Fame, but the public event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A plaque honoring his inclusion in the hall was sent in the mail and is now displayed in his dining room.
“I wish we could have gotten together down there,” Wilborn said, “but it was definitely the right call to cancel the thing.”
On Sept. 30, the formerly terrible bass player plans to be at his wife’s side when Morris gets inducted in the Bluegrass Hall of Fame during a ceremony at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts in Raleigh.
“When I look back at all of the things I’ve gotten to do, I don’t think I’d have done any of it if it weren’t for Lynn,” Wilborn said.
