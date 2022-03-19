Corey Seymour, a financial advisor with Edward Jones, used to walk door to door, handing out balloons to introduce himself in hopes of gaining clients. Now, he’s having virtual meetings with out-of-town customers he’s never met.
That shift in how business is conducted might have taken longer to accomplish had it not been for the COVID-19 pandemic, Seymour said.
COVID-19 shook the business world two years ago, but many local business owners have managed to turn a negative situation into a positive one.
Some have completely changed their business model to enhance services and meet customer needs. They say the pandemic helped bring out the best in them.
“It really is amazing to see the adaption that came from being forced to service or to find a new way to support your family," said Seymour, who operates the Edward Jones location at 228 Elizabeth Drive in Stephens City.
Although Seymour built his business “with a lot of face-to-face pavement pounding,” the pandemic forced him to move into the all-virtual world.
But with some 80-year-old clients who aren't tech savvy or lack access to a computer, he also had to find a way to meet their needs.
“A lot of older clients also weren’t comfortable with electronic signatures, so getting documents signed required what I called porch tag,” he said. “I’d physically drive the documents to a client's porch, drop off the documents in a sanitized envelope, call them to let them know it’s there, watch them walk out and sign it. Then once they were back inside, I’d pick it up from their porch, give a wave, then head back to the car.”
Seymour got a lot of his can-do spirit from his uncle, Eugene Smith, who owns and operates the Eugene B. Smith Gallery at 25 N. Loudoun St. Winchester.
Smith, who has been in business in downtown Winchester for 36 years creating artwork and doing custom framing, said he always hoped his words of wisdom to his children and their cousins would come in handy one day.
“My kids and a lot of my nephews, they’ve always learned the importance of sales and meeting the customer and engaging with the customer from me. My work presents a chance for a lot of questions, so I’ve always tried to pass that aspect of customer engagement on to them,” Smith said. “The positivity of being a business owner and the dynamics of adapting to things that can change pretty fast, what it makes you do is think more in a business sense of what could happen. It makes you think ahead. I think that’s real important for anyone in a business situation.”
Top of Virginia Regional Chamber CEO Cynthia Schneider said there’s now a mixture of old and new techniques in the business world.
Prior to COVID, Schneider said she would have described a strong business as one with vision, drive and production. Now, while those attributes are still necessary, she also sees resiliency, agility, innovation and empathy as equally important.
Melinda Shanton, who owns Desiree Grace Salon at 229 E. King St. in Strasburg, said she’s learned more than ever during the pandemic the importance of customer appreciation.
“I am blessed to have a steady clientele that is loyal,” said Shanton, who was forced to close her shop for about three months at the start of the pandemic. Once she reopened, she took every measure to keep her clients safe, which kept them coming back once business picked up. “It made me continue to extend my appointment times to show my appreciation to them.”
Though COVID created issues for businesses that had to shut down, it also ramped up business in other sectors.
Samantha Stern, who owns Holy Cow Delivery at 9280 John Marshall Highway in Strasburg with her husband Tim, said COVID was a “blessing in disguise” for their goods delivery service.
“It skyrocketed during COVID. Business quadrupled,” she said. “We were able to launch a website with a shopping cart. That was a huge step. We learned how quickly demand can change and you have to be prepared to improvise to meet those demands. We also learned how important family is, and we were able to work together as a team to get everything accomplished to meet those demands.”
Turner Kobayashi, who is general manager of Audley Farm at 752 Audley Lane in Berryville, said the farm’s purebred Angus cattle business saw significant increases during the pandemic.
He said customers seemed to develop a deeper understanding of how important it is to support local businesses, especially after big box stores saw shortages of products on their shelves.
“COVID made people realize that there are local people that can provide products,” Kobayashi said. “Some of our demand actually went up, and in order to service that we had to streamline and create an online ordering activity. We’ve carried some of that over to our entire operation now.”
The business world remains unpredictable, with ongoing supply chain issues, skyrocketing gas prices and COVID-19 still a concern.
Shenandoah County Chamber of Commerce President Sharon Baroncelli said while those types of issues can pull business owners away from their day-to-day routines, she continues to see resiliency.
“We're seeing our business owners work harder for the same dollar than pre-pandemic times, but business owners are very upbeat and enthusiastic about the changes in the market while being cautious as to what is around the corner they will need to deal with next,” she said. “I give our businesses so much credit during these unusual times. They are open and they are working hard to the best of their ability. We are so appreciative of these businesses in our community.”
Seymour hopes this positivity and innovation will lead to an easier world for customers and business owners.
“Many people have become completely comfortable with a virtual relationship and even some of my locals prefer it because they have busy lives, so one less trip to our office is helpful if I can put the same materials up on the screen,” he said. “The speed of business has changed, and I don’t see it slowing down anytime soon. The demand for innovation continues to be at an all time high, and I’m excited to see how business continues to evolve.”
