I Spy

Jake the Australian cattle dog sure knows a cat when he sees one, even if it is in plastic skeleton form. Jake and his owner Billie Jo Vaughan of Richmond were visiting the Loudoun Street Mall in downtown Winchester Tuesday when they passed by the skeleton at 117 N. Loudoun St.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.