STEPHENS CITY — Sherando High School presented diplomas to 360 seniors during the Class of 2022 commencement ceremony Friday evening at Arrowhead Stadium.
Senior Class President Emma Malinowski said that the class’s senior year was the first “semi-normal” year they had since they were freshmen, due to the challenges related to the pandemic.
“These four years were definitely no "High School Musical," but I wouldn't trade it for anything,” she said. “Our four-year experience here was a unique one that we will continue to reflect on as we get older. We learned how to adapt to change, face new challenges and we all grew as people. We as a class have pushed through and persevered in difficult times. And now, as I am standing in front of you all, I would like to say that I am so proud of us.”
Malinowski wished the class the best of luck in their future endeavors.
Sherando Foreign Language Teacher Crystal Marshall and Social Studies Teacher Colin Dinsmore presented the senior class with commencement addresses before the procession into Arrowhead Stadium. Marshall’s colleagues selected her as Sherando’s Teacher of the Year. The Sherando High School National Honor Society selected Dinsmore as its Teacher of the Year.
Sherando’s graduation ceremony included a performance of “You Are the New Day” by the Sherando Combined Choir, a reading of “The Legend of the Cap and Gown,” and Assistant Principal Kristine Hickey and Assistant Principal Logan Sheppard recognizing students entering the military.
Student Government Association Co-President Grace Dudley said the past four years were “filled with many unique obstacles and opportunities.”
“But as Theodore Roosevelt once said, ‘do what you can with what you have where you are,’” she said. “And I believe we have done just that. We have made the most out of everything we were given. And while we may have stumbled, we never ceased. Throughout these four years, we have not only learned material and content, we have created new friendships, learned more about ourselves, discovered what we are passionate about and grown into the people we are today.”
There were two Sherando valedictorians this year. Valedictorian Joshua Call spoke about the value of learning and growing from mistakes.
“I’ve made loads of mistakes throughout my life and I'm sure everyone of you have too. Mistakes aren’t all that bad though. Each mistake that we make changes us as a person. All we have to do is hope it changes us for the better."
He said it’s easy to lose motivation and ambition after failures and told his classmates that they will make mistakes in college.
“If I could suggest one thing to all my fellow graduates, it would be that you must not be caught up in the mistakes you make, and rather use them to your advantage,” Call said. “Without mistakes, you can lose countless opportunities to gain knowledge and experience.”
Call said the Sherando teachers taught the class not only academic lessons, but life lessons, and thanked the school staff.
“Finally, thank you to my fellow students for all the fun times and always having each other's backs,” he said. “I could not pick better people or a group of people to graduate with.”
Valedictorian Julianna Duke said running is a passion of hers and compared high school to cross country. She said despite the unexpected challenges that arose, the class managed to find a way to overcome them.
“We have made so many unforgettable memories together,” Duke said. “Whether it was Friday night football games or dancing our hearts out at homecoming. Now we are looking forward to the next chapter in our lives. And to be honest, it can be quite scary.”
But instead of focusing on the gravity of what is next, Duke said she will instead focus on “what is good.”
“And as we move forward, I encourage all of you to see the good too,” she said. “To see the good in people, see the good in difficult situations, and most importantly, to see the good in yourself.”
She told the graduating class to “know your worth” and not let anyone stop them from achieving their dreams and living to their full potential.
“Class of 2022, remember to keep pushing forward, finding the good, and know your worth today and every day,” she said. “I hope you all find happiness wherever your life will take you. I am so proud of everyone.”
