WINCHESTER — Although it’s still officially autumn, the Northern Shenandoah Valley is likely to see its first major bout of wintry precipitation later today and into Thursday.
A mix of snow, sleet, rain and freezing rain is in the forecast, with enough ice to make traveling difficult.
What forecasters describe as “meteorological winter” began Dec. 1. That’s the three months of the year with the lowest average temperatures and, therefore, the most potential for frozen precipitation. Yet the actual winter season won’t start until Dec. 21.
For now, though, a strong low pressure system approaching from the west will bring abundant moisture to the Winchester area. Austin Mansfield, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s regional office in Sterling, said a half-inch to one inch of snow is anticipated, as well as one-tenth to one quarter of an inch of ice on surfaces.
That’s enough to potentially bring down electrical lines and cause power outages along with slippery travel.
“Just a little bit of ice can cause a lot of havoc and disruption on the roads,” Mansfield said.
The precipitation will likely start as rain this afternoon. “It will be the late evening hours when we start to see the transfer” to icy conditions, Mansfield said. That will be from 7-10 p.m., he estimated, after daytime temperatures in the upper 30s begin dropping.
A low temperature of 31 degrees — just one degree below the freezing point — was being forecast for tonight into the early morning hours on Thursday.
By mid-afternoon on Thursday, temperatures are expected to “warm up enough that (the precipitation) becomes just a cold rain for the area,” said Mansfield.
A high temperature of 37 degrees was being forecast for Thursday, followed by an overnight low of 33 degrees Thursday night into Friday morning.
Overall, the weather system is expected to be “a very heavy precip event,” with at least 1½-2 inches of liquid equivalent possible through Thursday night, the weather service wrote on its website.
Areas just south and west of Frederick County in Virginia and West Virginia already were under a winter storm watch on Tuesday. Up to three-fourths of an inch of ice and an inch-thick coating of sleet is possible in those areas, and travel could be nearly impossible, meteorologists reported.
It’s not out of the question, according to Mansfield, that the weather system’s anticipated track could shift slightly and bring heavier amounts of frozen precipitation to the Winchester area. He encourages people to keep abreast of the latest forecast and conditions.
On Friday, a sunny sky with daytime temperatures in the 40s is forecast.
No further precipitation is expected through the weekend, when high temperatures in the 30s and lows in the 20s are expected.
Hoping for a white Christmas?
Dec. 25 is “a long ways off,” too far for meteorologists to predict the weather with any certainty, Mansfield said.
However, “we are starting to enter the period in which temperatures are coldest” for the year, he said. So frozen precipitation becomes more of a threat from any system affecting Virginia.
