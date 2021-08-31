WINCHESTER — Expect a lot of rain, and possibly severe storms, on Wednesday as remnants of Hurricane Ida move across the Northern Shenandoah Valley.
The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for Winchester, Frederick County and Clarke County, effective from late tonight through early Thursday.
After coming ashore on Sunday and wreaking havoc across much of Louisiana, Ida had weakened to a tropical storm as of Monday afternoon. Forecasters anticipated the storm to start trekking northeast.
A map on the National Hurricane Center’s website showed the center of the storm most likely will be over Winchester/Frederick County around 2 p.m. Wednesday. But the exact track isn’t yet certain. It’s possible for the center to move anywhere between central Virginia and central Pennsylvania.
Rainfall will extend over a much wider area.
Connor Belak, a meteorologist at the weather service’s regional office in Sterling, said 3-4 inches of rain is likely overall in the Winchester area, with 5-6 inches being the worst-case scenario. Still, there’s a potential for up to 8 inches in some spots.
“We don’t expect the higher amounts to be widespread,” Belak said. “It depends on where the heaviest rain bands set up.”
Severe thunderstorms are possible, as are relatively weak “spin-up” tornadoes. But if they occur, they’re expected to be few and far between. The weather service’s Storm Prediction Center has much of the region under a marginal risk. That’s basically a little less than a slight risk.
The biggest danger is flooding, The rain may be enough to not only cause flash flooding along creeks and streams on Wednesday, but also to cause river flooding in the following days, according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) websites.
“There’s the potential for rapid rising of streams,” Belak said. And, “some flooding could occur at night,” when water levels are harder to see.
For that reason, he recommends that people living in low-lying areas, especially near rivers and streams, have a way to receive warnings issued by the weather service. One way is to have a NOAA Weather Radio with an alarm that sounds when warnings are issued. The weather service’s website also can be monitored for warnings, which frequently are broadcast on radio and television through the Emergency Alert System.
Additionally, Belak suggests determining routes to safely get to higher ground before flooding occurs.
The ground is fairly moist already.
Measurements recorded by the city of Winchester showed the area had received 35.23 inches of rainfall as of Monday. That was 3.19 inches below the average of 38.42 inches for late August. Yet the U.S. Drought Monitor, a website showing dryness conditions nationwide, showed the area to be under normal moisture conditions.
As of Monday afternoon, the official forecast was for a 100% chance of showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday, dropping to 80% on Wednesday night and then 30% on Thursday.
Another tropical storm, Kate, is in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean southeast of Florida. The hurricane center is predicting the storm will move slightly northwest, then start progressing northward. Its center is expected to be northeast of Bermuda by Friday afternoon.
It’s too soon to determine whether Kate will move closer to the East Coast and become a threat to Virginia, Belak said.
But “stay prepared,” he said. Hurricane season runs through November, and more storms could form.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.