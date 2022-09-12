WINCHESTER — Break out the hard hat and steel-toed boots because the Shenandoah Valley Discovery Museum's new construction-themed exhibit is about to debut.
The museum at 19 W. Cork St. has been closed since Sept. 4 to give staff and volunteers time to remove several long-standing first-floor displays — including an ambulance and an "illusion house" that made small items look big — and install the new exhibit.
"Build! Scaffold the Learning" will be the first thing visitors to the downtown children's museum see when it reopens at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new display, which is the museum's first major installation since 2014, will be held at noon Thursday.
"The point of the exhibit is to get our kids, our youngest visitors, interested in the [building] trades," Tammy Stevenson, the museum's director of development, said on Friday.
Stevenson said some young people assume they're destined to grow up and sit behind a desk for eight hours a day for the rest of their lives. "Build: Scaffold the Learning" will show them there are other career avenues they can pursue such as carpentry, plumbing, masonry and operating heavy equipment.
One part of the new exhibit is the World Build display that will demonstrate construction styles and techniques around the globe.
"Not everything looks like Winchester, Virginia," Stevenson said.
Across from World Build is a tiny house that appears to still be under construction. However, Stevenson said it was intentionally left unfinished so children can learn about the variety of skills required to build a house, such as painting, installing flooring, placing water pipes behind walls and putting in a heating and cooling system.
"Three students from the [Emil and Grace Shihadeh] Innovation Center at Handley High School actually created the house," Stevenson said, noting it will be a generational experience because those students will one day be adults who bring their own children to see what they built.
There's also an excavator in the center of the room for kids to climb on and explore, and a "tot spot" where toddlers and young children can play with miniature tools and construction equipment.
Stevenson said museum officials only had 10 days to remove the existing displays from the first floor and install the new exhibit, a process she described as "chaos and insanity."
Installation of "Build: Scaffold the Learning" was overseen by John Ratliff, the museum's facilities and exhibits manager.
"John has been a great leader for us," Stevenson said.
On Friday, Ratliff and a handful of museum staffers and volunteers were hurriedly trying to get the new exhibit ready for its official debut on Wednesday.
"It's been a challenge," Ratliff said, "but a lot of people are working to make it happen."
"We're racing the clock right now but it will be ready on Wednesday," Stevenson said, adding that she expects a "huge" response from the community.
"Their excitement is going to be over the moon," she said. "This is going to be fun for everybody."
Excited children could quickly lead to "Build: Scaffold the Learning" sustaining damages, but Ratliff said he's OK with that.
"That's exactly what it's for," he said. "They can go at it as hard as they want and I'll fix it if they break it."
Stevenson said the Shenandoah Valley Discovery Museum and its executive director, Dawn Devine, are committed to bringing in new exhibits on a regular basis to keep the facility fresh.
"The idea is that every year now, you will see changes at the Discovery Museum," Stevenson said, noting the next exhibit will most likely focus on agriculture.
Since the museum's sights are set on the future, Stevenson said they won't be bringing back any displays from the past. The ambulance that used to be on the first floor is now providing parts for other vehicles, and the "illusion house" has been disassembled and discarded.
The Shenandoah Valley Discovery Museum is closed today and Tuesday but will reopen Wednesday morning. General admission tickets are $9 for everyone age 2 and up, but discounts are offered to visitors who have purchased an annual membership. For more information about the museum, including its operating hours, visit discoverymuseum.net.
