Fish is often served on Fridays during Lent, the Christian season of repentance.
If you're looking for a local fish fry, here at two to check out:
• Through March 31, Grace Episcopal Church at 10 N. Church St. in Berryville is hosting is fish fry on Fridays from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu includes fried fish, hush puppies, French fries, coleslaw and drink. Meals are $15 for adults and $10 for children 14 and younger. Proceeds benefit church funds.
• Winchester Brew Works at 320 N. Cameron St. in downtown Winchester will host a special fish fry at 4:30 p.m. March 10 and March 24 with Nonni's Eats & Sweets food truck. Menu items will include a giant fish sandwich with French fries, fried shrimp with French fries, Haluski (fried cabbage and noodles), pierogies, mac and cheese, coleslaw and desserts.
Lent started Feb. 22 and ends April 6.
