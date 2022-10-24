WINCHESTER — Winchester's first police department was established in 1822, but there has never been a woman who served as police chief.
Until now.
At 2:30 p.m. Friday, Amanda Ritter Behan was sworn in as chief of police during a poignant ceremony in Jim Barnett Park's War Memorial Building.
The significance of the occasion was not lost on Virginia Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Robert "Bob" Mosier. During his address to the more than 100 people in attendance, he said Behan now stands alongside numerous Winchester women whose accomplishments cemented their place in history. Some of the pioneers he mentioned include:
- Rebecca McPherson Wright, a Union spy during the Civil War.
- Ruth Jackson, whose Ruth's Tea Room on East Cecil Street welcomed people of all races during the height of racial segregation in America.
- Dorothy Allen, who in 1954 became the first woman elected to City Council.
- Patsy Cline, a Winchester native who became a country music legend.
- Elizabeth "Betsy" Helm, who in 1988 became the first woman to serve as mayor of Winchester.
"And now we celebrate another first," Mosier said as he turned toward Behan. "Congratulations, chief."
"I am just overwhelmed and humbled to be among a great group of women who have done some firsts in the city of Winchester," Behan said. "It's just an absolute great honor."
Another Winchester trailblazer, Heather Hovermale, was among those who attended Friday's ceremony. Hovermale became the first female commonwealth's attorney in the city's history when she was elected in November.
"Winchester has become a city of firsts," Mayor David Smith said.
City Manager Dan Hoffman told the audience that one of the most important duties associated with his job is hiring a police chief.
"This is the person responsible for keeping our residents, employees, visitors and the city of Winchester safe," Hoffman said. "It's a 24/7 job. It's stressful. One day it will break your heart, the next day it will fill it with pride. I know Amanda Ritter Behan can do the job."
Behan is a native of the Winchester area who joined the city's Police Department as a recruit in 2001. She gradually rose through the ranks until being promoted to deputy chief in April 2021, a title she held until she was sworn in as chief on Friday.
Behan succeeds John Piper, who last month was promoted by Hoffman to the newly created position of deputy city manager of public safety, overseeing Winchester's Police, Fire and Rescue, and Social Services departments. Piper, who had been police chief since September 2017, is currently moving out of the Timbrook Public Safety Building and into his new office in Rouss City Hall.
"The job of chief of police is certainly both rewarding and challenging, and Amanda knows that," Piper said at the outset of Friday's ceremony. "It's a role that many in law enforcement aspire to obtain but few ever earn during their careers. ... I'm very proud of my friend and coworker Amanda for everything she's accomplished and this well-deserved appointment."
Behan, who thanked Piper for his guidance, support and service over the past five years, told those in attendance: "I am incredibly grateful to be standing here in front of you today in this great community in which I was born, and there is no question that I'm aware of the weight of responsibility this carries. ... If there's a moment you feel that I am wavering, please do not be afraid to bring it to my attention. I will definitely get off course but I will learn from it and move forward."
After taking the oath of office from Winchester Circuit Court Clerk Will Gardner, Behan's husband, David, pinned his wife's new police badge onto her uniform. Looking on proudly were their children, 17-year-old Landon and 13-year-old Audra.
"I have to point out to both Landon and Audra that you've gotta behave," Mosier joked.
After Behan was formally promoted, six other Winchester Police Department officers were lauded for earning new ranks. They were Capt. Frank Myrtle, Lt. Jason Poe, Lt. Adam Orndorff, Sgt. Ryan Oravec, Sgt. Jason Braithwaite and Sgt. Ignatius Perry.
Friday's ceremony concluded with a touching moment orchestrated by Piper. At his behest, Behan picked up a police radio and, for the first time, told her officers she was their new chief.
"Unit 1 to Winchester," Behan said, using the radio designation for police chief. "I'm on duty."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.