CULPEPER — Handley football coach Dan Jones knows he has a special player in quarterback Malachi Imoh, and Jones knows he would be foolish not to use him to his fullest potential.
Once again Imoh put up crazy video game-like numbers, rushing for over 200 yards and accounting for four touchdowns as the Judges just continue to roll through the early part of their schedule, this time blowing out Culpeper County 42-7 on Friday night.
"Malachi, I don't know what to say about him. He makes my job easier I can tell you that," said Jones, whose team improved to 5-0 and 2-0 in the Class 4 Northwestern District. "He makes plays happen and he does great things. We're on the same page. He's a smart kid and we're fortunate to have him.
"Malachi's a special kid so we're gonna try to keep the ball in his hands but we have talent. We've got some other weapons when we need them."
Imoh finished the night with 204 yards rushing on 21 carries and three touchdowns. He also threw for another touchdown and 41 yards.
Things didn't start out well for the Judges. On the first play from scrimmage Culpeper (1-4 overall, 0-2 Northwestern District) nearly scored when running back Riley Harrison broke free for 67 yards to set up the Blue Devils on the Handley 16.
Two plays later the Judges intercepted a pass, the first of five interceptions for the Handley defense on the evening. Outside of two big runs by Harrison (he also had a 58-yard touchdown run) the Judges shut down and dominated the Blue Devils.
Handley forced six turnovers and allowed only two yards passing. The Judges intercepted five of Culpeper's 10 passes.
"Our defense is 11 guys that just fly around and do everything they can to help their teammates," Jones said. "Our coaches have done a wonderful job preparing them and getting them ready for anything that gets thrown at them. This was hard because we weren't sure what Culpeper was going to run. It was tough to prepare for it and our defense did an outstanding job."
The Judges took over on their own five after the first interception. They proceeded to drive 95 yards to get on the board, and the last 40 came on a nice little razzle-dazzle play.
Imoh took the direct snap and threw a backward pass to Mason Smith. Smith then set his feet and fired downfield to Stephen Daley who had a couple steps on the defender. Smith's pass hit Daley in stride and Daley did the rest for a 7-0 lead.
The next two scoring drives were all Imoh, though he had plenty of help from his buddies up front blocking and opening lanes.
After a Culpeper punt the Judges took over on their own 34-yard line. Four plays later — one defensive penalty and three Imoh runs — the Judges extended the lead to 14-0. Imoh's 48-yard run got the Judges to the Blue Devils' 13. He would score from six yards out two plays later.
Dayvon Newman's second interception of the game (he had three total) set up the next Handley scoring drive on its own 41-yard line. On the second play Imoh picked his way back and forth through the line and finally broke free, outrunning the entire Culpeper defense for a 56-yard score and a 21-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Handley's third interception of the first half, this time by Miles Ashe, set the offense up in great position at the Blue Devils' 36. It took the Judges seven plays but Imoh was able to find Daley across the middle in the end zone for a nine-yard touchdown pass and a 28-0 halftime lead. Daley had two catches for 69 yards and two scores.
Midway through the third Culpeper was finally able to get on the board when Harrison broke loose and went 58 yards for a score. trimming Handley's lead to 28-7.
Showing their strength in all three phases of the game, Handley wasted no time responding. Ashe took the ensuing kickoff and raced up the gut before breaking towards the Handley sideline. He outraced the coverage and went 78 yards to push the lead back to 28 points (35-7).
Imoh put the icing on the cake with his third rushing score of the game, a 23-yard touchdown with just over nine minutes left for the final margin of victory.
"Last year these guys learned how to compete and win now we're starting to learn how to win bigger games," Jones said. "To make the playoffs we've got to be in the top four. It's nice to be playing well and doing the right things."
