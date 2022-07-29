WINCHESTER — During its annual organization meeting on Thursday, the Winchester School Board unanimously re-elected Marie Imoh as its chair and elected Bryan Pearce-Gonzales as its vice chair.
Imoh, a School Board member since 2015, is currently an at-large member with a term that expires in 2024. She has been the board's chair since 2021.
She served in the United States Army for eight years and holds a master’s degree in mental health counseling. She is the owner of Wellness 8, a private practice offering mental health services via outpatient and community-based programs in addition to groups and educational workshops on mental health and total wellness.
"I am humbled by the Board’s continued confidence in me and my role as Board Chair," Imoh stated in a WPS news release. "Operating in this position can be a heavy lift, but the support from my peers and their committed focus to our mission makes it a little easier. I'm looking forward to working more closely with Dr. Pearce-Gonzales in his new role as Vice Chair. As a professor, he brings an educator’s lens to the table, offering challenging perspectives that might have otherwise been overlooked."
Pearce-Gonzales, the board's Ward 4 representative, has been a member of the board since 2017. He is a professor of Hispanic Studies in the Department of Languages and Cultural Studies at Shenandoah University.
"I appreciate the support of the board as they have elected me to serve as the Vice Chair," Pearce-Gonzales stated. "Serving the citizens, teachers and students of Winchester through the school board has been one of the greatest honors of my life. I'm excited for this new chapter and for the opportunity to work alongside Chairwoman Marie Imoh and the rest of the board as we continue to strive to make Winchester Public Schools the best that it can be. I'm hopeful that the citizens of Winchester, and especially those in the Fourth Ward, will give me the opportunity this November to continue to serve in this capacity."
Typically, a new chair and vice chair would serve for one calendar year. At Thursday’s meeting, however, the board voted to change its annual organization meeting from July to January to align with the election calendar. This means Imoh and Pearce-Gonzales will serve through the end of 2022 and the board will reorganize again in January 2023.
In November, three seats (two at-large and one Ward 4) for the Winchester School Board will be up for election. In January 2023, the board will be fully elected and the transition from an appointed to an elected body will be complete, according to the release.
