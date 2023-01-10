WINCHESTER — The Winchester School Board's first meeting of 2023 was also its first as a fully elected body, marking the end of a three-year transitional period from its former status as an appointed panel.
In November 2019, Winchester voters supported a referendum to transition the board from one whose members were appointed by City Council to one whose members are elected by the general public. The transition began in November 2020 when four of the board's seven seats appeared on ballots, and concluded Nov. 8 when the three remaining seats were decided by Winchester voters.
In the 2020 election, appointed incumbents Marie Imoh, Michael Birchenough and Elyus Wallace ran for election and kept their seats, and newcomer Carmen Crawford narrowly bested Melissa Harris to fill a Ward 2 position that had been vacant for several years.
In November's election, appointed incumbent Bryan Pearce-Gonzales was selected by voters along with Harris and Stuart Eiland. Harris and Eiland replaced appointed members Erica Truban, who opted not to run for election, and Karen Anderson Holman, who stepped down from the board in July after accepting a job that precludes her from serving on an elected body.
Since Monday evening's work session was the first meeting of the year for the School Board, its first duty was selecting officers for 2023. And, since there were no officers at the start of the meeting, the first few minutes of the session were officiated by Winchester Public Schools Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum.
"At this time, I will entertain a motion to elect your School Board chair," Van Heukelum said.
Pearce-Gonzales nominated Imoh, who served as chairwoman in 2021 and '22, and Wallace nominated Birchenough. However, Wallace's motion to nominate Birchenough failed to get a second so Imoh was reinstated as chairwoman for another year on a 6-1 vote. The only dissenting vote was cast by Wallace, who did not elaborate on his decision.
"And with that, I return the gavel to Ms. Imoh," Van Heukelum said.
"Thank you so much again for voting me in as chair and giving me your support. It really means a lot," Imoh said. "I know that we're going to do great things this year and I'm looking forward to working with our new members."
Imoh then opened the floor for nominations for the board's second in command. Birchenough nominated Pearce-Gonzales, who served as vice chairman from the time Anderson Holman left in July until the end of last year, and he was unanimously re-elected.
Also on Monday, the School Board held a preliminary discussion about the city's proposed school calendars for the next two academic years.
As recommended, the 2023-24 school year for students would start on Aug. 10 and end on May 30, and the 2024-25 school year would begin on Aug. 12 and end on May 29. Students would get a full two weeks off for winter breaks both years, and spring breaks would be five days long in 2023-24 and four days long in 2024-25.
"It's 180 days for students, a 200-day contract for teachers, six professional development days, a number of workdays, et cetera," Van Heukelum said about the two proposed calendars. "We'll push this out to our families and see if we get any feedback."
A calendar committee that met three times in November and December also considered closing schools on Indigenous Peoples' Day and Veterans Day, but Van Heukelum said the panel recommended keeping schools open on those holidays because otherwise, the extra time off would result in an earlier start to the school years.
A final vote on the academic calendars is scheduled for the board's next business meeting on Jan. 23 at John Kerr Elementary School.
Another calendar — this one for the School Board's meeting dates in 2023 — was unanimously approved Monday. The schedule includes two significant changes: There will be no board meeting or work session in July, and the business meeting in November was bumped back one day so members can attend Winchester's holiday parade on the evening of Monday, Nov. 27.
Attending Monday night's Winchester School Board organizational meeting and work session at the school system's Central Administrative Office were Chairwoman Marie Imoh, Vice Chairman Bryan Pearce-Gonzales and members Michael Birchenough, Elyus Wallace, Carmen Crawford, Melissa Harris and Stuart Eiland.
