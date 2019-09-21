WINCHESTER — With the clock closing in on 10 seconds left in the first half and the Handley football team near midfield after a running play, Malachi Imoh looked to Handley's sideline and asked, "Can we get another shot?"
Unfortunately for Imoh, Handley coach Dan Jones eschewed an attempt at a quick play with the Judges up 17 points and let the clock run out.
You can't blame Handley's senior quarterback for asking though. No matter little time he has or how much yardage is in front of him, he's a threat to have Judges fans screaming "Touchdown!" on any given play.
Imoh played a role in all seven of Handley's offensive touchdowns in a 60-25 win over Skyline on Saturday at James R. Wilkins Jr. Stadium that kept the Judges unbeaten at 3-0.
With 13 carries for 182 yards and three TDs (2, 17 and 26 yards), Imoh once again starred with his legs. But Imoh showed he's also a pretty special passer by completing 10 of 15 passes for 258 yards and three TDs. His touchdown passes went for 44, 49 and 32 yards, and they were no screens. The ball traveled at least 25 yards in the air on each of his those throws, hitting his receivers in stride over the top of Skyline's defense on each one.
Imoh also set up the first touchdown with a lateral toss to Mason Smith in the right flat. Smith proceeded to then hit Stephen Daley for a 26-yard touchdown to get Handley rolling on a day in which it gained 478 yards. Smith (49-yard receiving TD), Dayvon Newman (three catches, 76 yards, 32-yard TD), Daley (3 catches, 64 yards) and Jayden Vardaro (two catches, 44-yard TD) all had receiving TDs as Handley tripled its receiving TDs from two to six this year.
Each of Imoh's passing TDs came after halftime, when Skyline was stacking the box to limit Imoh's rushing prowess.
"That's what we have to show," Jones said. "We have to show that he's able to do that, and he showed [his passing ability] well today. A little more than I thought he would.
"Like I said before, we have to spread the ball around. We can't let opponents dictate that they're just going to stop him [from running], and we're done. We just happened to spread it around today and still keep him balanced."
Imoh said he enjoyed the opportunity to show what he could do with his arm.
"For the most part this season, I've just been a running back playing quarterback," Imoh said. "I've been working a lot with the receivers in practice to start passing more, so it was really nice to finally hit on some of those deep balls in the second half."
Handley's defense and special teams gave up some big plays. But the Judges still held Skyline (2-2) to a respectable 291 yards and were ballhawks against the Hawks.
Handley had three fumble recoveries that led to 21 points — Vardaro scooped up Quinton Newman's forced fumble and returned it 76 yards to help close the scoring with 6:21 left — and a leaping Tycuan McMillan interception in the end zone with 4:20 left in the first half kept Handley's lead at 32-15 heading into halftime.
In addition to the four takeaways, the Judges constantly put pressure on Skyline quarterback Blake Appleton (8 of 12 for 106 yards), with Daley recording two of the Judges' four sacks.
But once again, it was Imoh that stole the show.
Imoh had 317 rushing yards on 10.9 yards per carry and had six rushing TDs coming into Saturday. The first half was more of the same, with Imoh recording 14.7 yards per carry and rushing for three TDs. His second one involved breaking through traffic a few yards beyond the line of scrimmage at the 17 and hurdling over a defender at the goal line to make it 25-7.
Imoh had a respectable 3-of-5 passing line on 91 yards in the first half, but in the second half he burned Skyline often on a hot afternoon that required plenty of sunscreen for those in attendance.
Imoh didn't get going right away, as Anthony Domino intercepted Imoh in the end zone on the first possession of the second half. The Hawks drove all the way to the Handley 10, but two big losses — including an eight-yard Daley sack — resulted in the Hawks' settling for Douglas Cummings' school-record 38-yard field goal to make it 32-18 Handley.
But on the fourth play of the next drive, Imoh connected with his teammate on Handley's state runner-up 4x100-meter relay team in Vardaro on a go route down the right sideline in which Vardaro blew past his defender. Adam Pollak — who was a perfect 7 of 7 on extra points and kicked a 35-yard field goal to make it 11-0 in the first quarter — converted the extra point to make it 39-18 with 2:34 left in the third quarter.
Logan Maiataco (six carries, 61 yards, and seven-yard rushing TD in the first half after his 70-yard pass to Domino after taking a pitch from Appleton set it up) then returned the ensuing kickoff 73 yards to the Handley 16. David Carter (10 carries, 54 yards) scored two plays later on a 15-yard TD run to cut Handley's lead to 39-25.
After the game, Jones, Imoh and Daley all talked about how well the Judges responded whenever Skyline threatened them, and the next time Handley got the ball it needed just three plays to score. With Skyline's Wyatt Spiker having almost perfect coverage, Imoh floated a deep ball over the middle to Smith where only he could get it, and Smith took it the last 20 yards himself for a 49-yard TD to make it 46-25 with 1:35 left in the third quarter.
That TD started a run of 21 straight points for the Judges that iced the game. Imoh hit Newman over the top of the defense for a 32-yard score on Handley's next possession.
Skyline coach Heath Gilbert took an aggressive approach all game to stay with Handley's offense. The Hawks converted a fake punt from its own 20 on fourth-and-3 in the first quarter and were stopped a yard short on fourth-and-2 from its own 36 later in the same drive. Maiataco's throw after the pitch came on first-and-24 from Skyline's own 16 to set up the TD that made it 25-15. Down 39-25, Skyline tried and failed an onside kick.
It was all because Gilbert knew it would be difficult to slow down Imoh and the rest of Handley's offense, and the reason why he stacked the box in the second half was to try another method of slowing the Imoh and the Judges down.
"Obviously, [Imoh's] such a talented player," Gilbert said. "We knew that coming in. I made the choice to load the box with as many guys as we could and go zero coverage across the board. If we gave up plays in the passing game, so be it. [Imoh's] been playing quarterback since August, and we had to roll the dice on that. Obviously, he's equipped enough to make plays through the air. Credit to him and his offensive line and their staff for having a good plan for that to happen.
"When he's a runner, he's so dynamic. Even on the unscheduled plays, when something might break down, he can just take off and run around us and just be great and hard to tackle."
Skyline moved the ball well at times on offense, but the Hawks were playing catchup all game in part because of Handley's pressure. The Hawks lost a fumble on a high snap on their first possession, then had a punt and a turnover on downs on its next two possessions as the Judges had two sacks and multiple pressures. Skyline was down 18-0 before it got on the scoreboard and never got its deficit into single digits.
"I feel like we've been doing a good job making quarterbacks uncomfortable, and making them make throws they don't want to throw," Daley said.
Saturday's win wasn't perfect for Handley. The Judges committed every type of penalty imaginable in being flagged 17 times for 142 yards, including twice for not staying in the designated area on the sideline. But overall, Jones will gladly take the performance. Handley's point total was its most since scoring 63 against Harrisonburg in 2013, the Judges' last winning season.
"We kept fighting back," said Jones, whose team opens Class 4 Northwestern District play at home with Fauquier next Saturday. "We'd make a big play, they'd turn around and make a big play, and we didn't lose the momentum. We just kept coming back. I wish we didn't have to do it that way, but it was nice to see the fight."
