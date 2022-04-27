As the 95th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival is set to kick into full gear, the City of Winchester is preparing to ensure the festivities go smoothly. Here's some key closures, contact information and other useful rules to be aware during The Bloom.
City’s Schedule
City offices will operate the following schedule:
· City Administrative Offices will be closed Friday. To make bill payments, visit the city's pay online web page, or place payments in the black box outside Rouss City Hall.
· Refuse collection: Friday’s refuse will be collected early. Residents and businesses that normally have their refuse collected on Fridays are asked to put their refuse out Thursday evening or before 5 a.m. Friday.
· War Memorial Building: Closed Friday and Saturday.
· Joint Judicial Center: Closed Friday.
· WinTran: Closed Friday and Saturday. Regular operations will resume 6 a.m. Monday.
· Winchester-Frederick County Visitors Center: The Visitors Center at 1400 S. Pleasant Valley Road will be open every day from 9 a.m.-5p.m.
Road Closures
Streets designated as parade routes will be closed and detour routes will become effective as listed below. As soon as the parades have cleared, the city will open the streets to traffic.
· Friday: Firefighters’ Parade route will close from 3 p.m.- 8:30 p.m. At 2 p.m., Handley Boulevard will close for the Kids Bloomin’ Mile. The race begins runs from 4:15 p.m.-5:30 p.m. The course begins and ends on Handley Boulevard in front of the Grandstand and wraps around the high school campus.
· Saturday: The 10K Race and grand feature parade routes will close to all traffic at 8:00 a.m. and remain in effect until the parade's end at approximately 7 p.m.
Bag Checks and Prohibited Items
Bags will be checked at the entrances into a number of events including, but not limited to all tent events, the queen's coronation and weekend in the park. Prohibited items at these events include: backpacks/large bags (14x9); alcohol and illegal drugs; weapons and knives of any kind; any item that could be used as or construed to be a weapon; food, snacks, beverages or coolers; animals (except for service); aerosol/spray cans; noisemakers
The Winchester Police Department strongly recommends that guests do not bring bags, backpacks, handbags, or purses to events unless it is absolutely necessary. Diaper bags that have necessary items for small children are permitted.
Medical aid stations
A Medical Aid Station is located at the end of the parade route near the McDonald’s restaurant on Gerrard and Cameron streets. Other emergency units are located near the parade routes. If you need medical assistance and cannot get to the emergency station or units on your own, dial 911.
Towed vehicles
Parade line-up routes and traffic detours create changes to on-street parking areas close to all of the events. Do not park on streets marked “Closed to Parking." Pay close attention to parking restriction signs or your car will be towed. If your vehicle get towed, contact the non-emergency assistance line at 540-662-4131 for its location.
Parking in Old Town
With the street closings and parking restrictions, the parking garages are the best alternative. All downtown garages are an easy walk to the parades or the midway. The Braddock Street Autopark will be closed during Apple Blossom. Parking can only be paid for by credit card.
On Friday, garages will be open 9 a.m.-9:00 p.m. Fee is $15.00.
On Saturday, garages will open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Fee is $15.00.
Handicapped parking is available at each Apple Blossom sponsored event. The city recommends that residents utilize downtown parking garages for the grand feature parade. Handicap parking will be available in all three parking garages. Handicapped parking for Weekend in the Park will be available in front of the War Memorial Building.
Pets
Pets are not permitted inside Shenandoah Apple Blossom ticketed events. Pets are also not allowed to enter the Loudoun Street Mall area during Apple Blossom events on Friday and Saturday. The prohibited area is defined as the area north of Cork Street, south of Fairfax Lane, east of Braddock Street and west of Cameron Street inclusive of the named streets. This is for the pets’ safety as well as the safety of the festival attendees.
The dates and restrictions are: Noon Friday-6 p.m. Saturday. Permitted animals include service animals, vendors that have obtained written authorization from the chief of police, and residents living within the designated area can walk their animals to and from their residence but may be required to show proof of residency while walking their animals through designated areas.
Important Phone Numbers
· Information Resource Center for street closings, detour routes, etc.: 540-533-1382 or 540-533-0234 April 29-30, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
· Winchester Police non-emergency line for lost children, towed vehicles, etc.: 540-662-4131.
· Downtown parking garages - To reserve parking in garages while supplies last: 540-722-7575.
· For emergencies, dial 911.
For more information, visit thebloom.org.
