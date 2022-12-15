BERRYVILLE — Plans are proceeding to transform Hogan’s Alley in downtown Berryville into something resembling a small park by late spring.
At the least, it will be “a more user-friendly pedestrian alley,” said Michelle Marino, president of Berryville Main Street (BMS). The nonprofit organization, which promotes the continuing development of the central business district, is spearheading the effort.
Berryville Town Council gave its blessing to the project in a unanimous vote Tuesday night. Councilwoman Kara Rodriguez, who chairs the panel’s Community Development Committee, made the motion.
It was Rodriguez’s last council meeting. She didn’t seek a second four-year term in the Nov. 8 election.
BMS obtained a $7,000 grant from the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development, through its Virginia Main Street program, to cover costs for the improvements. The local organization will match that amount with $7,000 worth of its own funds plus in-kind contributions, Marino said in a phone interview on Wednesday.
No contribution from the town itself will be needed, she said.
Planned improvements include the installation of two large planters and eight medium-sized planters, plus three benches, a mural and a plaque detailing former town manager John Hogan’s service to Berryville.
Councilwoman Diane Harrison suggested for the benches to be long enough for multiple people to sit on, yet not long enough for someone to lay on comfortably. That will discourage vagrants from sleeping in the alley at night, she said.
Marino plans to consult with Rappahannock Electric Cooperative to figure out a way to shield some electrical boxes on the sides of buildings from public view.
Town Manager Keith Dalton said he would like to see “a change” along Main Street in front of the alley to make people notice it more easily.
“Maybe a different color of asphalt” in the sidewalk, Dalton said, adding he will discuss the possibility with the Virginia Department of Transportation later on.
Marino said she likes that idea.
The alley is next to the local Edward Jones financial advisory firm where Marino works.
“I never really paid attention to it until I started paying attention to it,” she told the council. She then realized that people walking downtown often use the alley as a cut-through between Crow and Main, she mentioned.
As part of grant requirements, the planned improvements must be completed by May 31. That date is ideal, Marino said, because it will enable much of the work to be done after the weather starts turning warmer next year.
In a related matter, Marino announced that she will step down as BMS’ president at the end of this year to devote more time to another pursuit. However, she said she will remain on the organization’s board and continue to oversee the Hogan’s Alley project.
BMS will hold an organizational meeting for 2023 in January. At that time, Marino said, it’s likely that Christina Kraybill will succeed her as president.
Kraybill operates My Neighbor and Me, a fair trade gift shop on Main Street.
