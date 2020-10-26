BERRYVILLE — The Clarke County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously last week to spend $137,108 to install a new building automation system (BAS) at Johnson-Williams Middle School. The money will be taken from roughly $2.6 million in federal funds the county received to help pay for coronavirus control measures.
School division Superintendent Chuck Bishop said the new BAS will enable maintenance workers to better control the school’s heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) system and troubleshoot any future problems that might occur.
Installed more than a decade ago, the existing BAS hasn’t worked properly for at least three years, according to Bishop and Brenda Bennett, the county’s joint administrative services director.
It also is outdated. Several contractors who examined the system determined it no longer is serviceable and replacement parts are unavailable, documents furnished to the supervisors show.
The system has been running manually, which requires placing all of its settings in one position and running it 24 hours a day, Bishop said.
Amid the pandemic, new indoor air-quality recommendations were put forth by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE). Installation of a new BAS is necessary to comply with those recommendations, officials said.
J-WMS students are currently using the building. They are taking their classes online.
“This is a project we’ve been trying to accomplish for years but haven’t been able to because of the cost,” County Administrator Chris Boies told the supervisors’ Finance Committee earlier in October.
Replacing the BAS wasn’t budgeted for the current fiscal year, and the schools don’t have enough capital improvement funds to cover it along with other urgent facility needs, a document shows.
The project will include the installation of new air treatment and monitoring equipment, including bipolar ionizers designed to improve air quality. It also will include purchasing enough high-efficiency air filters so the devices can be changed frequently.
Other local school districts across Virginia have used Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds to pay for improvements to their HVAC systems.
A contract to install a new BAS was awarded last week. The installation should be substantially completed by the end of December, Bishop said.
“It will not impact students and staff in any way,” he said.
Johnson-Williams Middle School, on Swan Avenue in Berryville, is the county’s only school for students in grades 6-8.
