STRASBURG — In keeping with its plans for future growth, Valley Health Systems’ Shenandoah Memorial Hospital has purchased two parcels of land in Strasburg.
Shenandoah Memorial Hospital bought the 2-acre property at 33699 Old Valley Pike in Strasburg from Elite Property Shenandoah LLC for $655,200 as well as 1.187 acres of property on Founders Way behind the Old Valley Pike parcel for an additional $184,800 from McCann Company LLC.
“The purchase of these two adjacent parcels is an investment in a stronger presence for Valley Health in northern Shenandoah County. We anticipate developing a convenient site where we can consolidate our current Strasburg services and add new ones for the convenience of our patients in this rapidly growing area,” said Chris Rucker, chief strategy officer for Valley Health.
Shenandoah Memorial has been working on its multi-year master facility plan in recent years, aimed at upgrading the 70-year hospital and preparing for future growth.
The hospital is still working on Phase 2 of the plan, which includes the renovation of approximately 13,000-square-feet of currently unoccupied space in the northwest corner of the hospital to relocate the Physical, Occupational and Speech Therapy Department, a larger physician and therapy gym, additional treatment rooms, enhanced areas for speech therapy and wound therapy, dedicated pediatric therapy space and associated support space as well as upgrades to building systems to comply with current codes and standards.
The $3.5 million upgrades at Shenandoah Memorial were set to be completed this past summer, but should be done by February of 2022.
Those renovations were also driven by growth in terms of both patients and staff, Travis Clark, president of Shenandoah and Page Memorial hospitals, said last year.
Phase 1 of the plan, which was completed April 1, 2020, consisted of the construction of a new inpatient pharmacy that cost about $1.5 million. The new pharmacy space includes an IV Clean Room Suite with a positive pressure room and a negative pressure compounding room. The negative pressure room will enable the preparation of IV chemotherapy in the event the hospital adds a chemotherapy infusion center at SMH down the road.
Future phases of the plan include upgrades to Cardiopulmonary Rehabilitation, the Clinical Laboratory and Nutrition Services. The overall project is expected to take about five years to complete, Clark said.
