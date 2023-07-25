The time it takes emergency medical personnel to reach Lake Frederick, a housing development in southeastern Frederick County that continues to grow, gives some residents in the neighborhood pause.
But last Friday, a small group met at the emergency access entrance in a section of the development for those 55 and older called “Trilogy at Lake Frederick” to remove the padlocks from two gates in an effort to make access easier for emergency medical services (EMS) vehicles. The move could result in saving valuable time during a high-priority medical call to this area of Lake Frederick, some residents say.
Previously, the gates had to be unlocked and opened by first responders whenever they were called to this part of the development.
Among those present Friday were Frederick County Board of Supervisor Robert Wells (Opeqoun), who helped lead the effort, together with Marvin Davis, a Lake Frederick homeowner of seven years.
“Opening this permanently is an opportunity to save lives. Three minutes is a lifetime, and this will hopefully knock a few minutes off,” said Wells.
Lake Frederick is located on U.S. 522 (Front Royal Pike), south of the U.S. 522/U.S. 340 intersection at Double Tollgate, and east of Stephens City. With more than 1,000 homes and plans for up to 2,000, it is one of the county’s fastest-growing residential developments.
Travel time from the Stephens City Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company to Lake Frederick’s entrance on U.S. 522 is about 12 minutes, but it’s only about nine minutes to the emergency access entrance at the end of Hudson Hollow Road. There is a third gate beyond the two that were opened Friday that EMS crews will still need to unlock, but having the two gates open should speed up response times, Wells said.
At Lake Frederick’s main entrance on U.S. 522, the sound of emergency sirens opens the gates.
The National Fire Protection Association’s (NFPA) standard 1720, which advises volunteer and combination volunteer/professional fire departments, recommends nine minutes as the response time for residential areas considered urban, Frederick Fire Chief Steve Majchrzak said. Lake Frederick has more than 1,000 residents per square mile, he noted — which puts it in urban category.
So the roughly nine minutes it takes emergency personnel to get to the Hudson Hollow Road emergency entrance and the 12 minutes it takes to reach the front entrance of Lake Frederick, which doesn’t account for reaching the person in the development in need of medical help, is longer than what the county wants.
“For the population density, that’s much slower than what we would like to have,” Majchrzak said. “It’s a geographic problem.”
The distance from the Stephens City fire station to this part of southeastern Frederick County is one of the reasons that fire and rescue officials were able to secure funding for a new fire station — Station 22 — in the county’s fiscal 2024 budget. Now in the planning stages, the new station will be located in southeastern Frederick County.
Wells had to receive approval from county officials and Lake Frederick’s developer to open the emergency access gates.
“As the supervisor for Lake Frederick, I told the residents that I would not rest until we reached our goal of removing the gates or making sure the gates are permanently open,” Wells said. “They (EMS) have a section to get to that section of Lake Frederick a lot faster.”
Lake Frederick is a popular housing option for retirees in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area, The Winchester Star previously reported. In 2017, Trilogy at Lake Frederick was listed as one of the top 50 master-planned communities in the United States in Where to Retire magazine.
The population boom Frederick County has witnessed in recent years has spurred infrastructure-related challenges.
According to the the University of Virginia’s Weldon Cooper Center, the county’s population ticked up 3.6%, from 91,731 to 94,871, from 2020 to 2022 — making it the seventh fastest-growing county in Virginia. The Winchester-Frederick County Metropolitan area, which combines the populations of Winchester and Frederick County, is the fastest growing metro area in Virginia.
Steve Prader, a Lake Frederick resident, said public safety is the prevailing concern with improving emergency response times, but there are other angles as well.
“The other issue, purely financial, is it affects your insurance rates. I had a previous insurer that quadrupled my rate because of our distance and our (EMS) response time. Several people have had problems with their insurance,” Prader said.
Thank you, Bob Wells for getting this done! Thanks, too, for championing the new fire station. This is the kind of leadership we need!
