A few days after BWP and Associates opened a survey that allows Frederick County residents to weigh in on the search for Frederick County Public Schools’ next superintendent, at least 1,000 responses had been received.
And attendance was also high at two public forums held last week to get input on the search.
The levels of participation underscore both the investment of those associated with the school division as well as the importance of the search to find the next leader for Virginia’s 22nd-largest school division and its roughly 14,000 students.
Frederick County Public Schools has had an interim superintendent since David Sovine stepped down from the post in late June after 11 years.
The search for the next superintendent is ramping up as applications begin to roll in to recruiters ahead of a Nov. 28 deadline. Candidates from several states have given their career information to this end.
The recruiters leading the search are Dr. Wayne Harris and Dr. Kevin Castner of BWP and Associates. Together they have completed 40 superintendent searches in Virginia. They guarantee the superintendent their search finds will remain in the post for at least two years or they will conduct the search over again at cost.
Both tout an extensive background in educational administration. Harris remains a member of Virginia Tech’s faculty, and his career includes a successful tenure as superintendent of Roanoke City Public Schools. Castner served for 11 years as superintendent of Albemarle County Public Schools, outside of Charlottesville.
Harris and Castner represent BWP and Associates in the search. The educational leadership search firm based in Libertyville, Illinois, specializes in tailoring searches to the specifications of their clients — school boards. The firm has been retained by the Frederick County School Board to aid in the search.
Last week, team officials held public forums in Frederick County and laid out the process that’s followed when matching districts with candidates. They made clear one point: they do not pick the candidates but screen them based on a candidate profile they create specific to the desires of division officials, parents, students — and the community more broadly.
To establish a candidate profile, the recruiters analyze responses in the online survey, what they heard at forums, and comments that came out of meetings with students and other stakeholders. Quantitative data from the survey, as well as the qualitative perspectives generated at public comment, informs the profile, based on predominant patterns.
That profile will be what is used to screen and vet applicants. And the profile, once Harris and Castner complete a draft, may be adjusted by members of the Frederick County School Board before being approved by a final board vote.
“A synopsis of what we heard from the community and at the schools will be used to draft a profile that will be used to screen an applicant pool,” Harris said. “We heard from all sides of the organization.”
Members of seven-person elected School Board then decide which applicants to interview. Ultimately, the board will vote on who next leads Frederick County Public Schools.
When exactly the next superintendent will be chosen is unclear. In a recent press release from Frederick County Public Schools, division officials indicated they hope to be closing in on a candidate by spring of 2023.
Harris said there were many commonalities at the two public forums held last week in the responses received, although the Tuesday night forum at Sherando High School drew a larger crowd. At that forum, people said they want a superintendent who is good at interacting with the public and well-qualified to lead a division of FCPS’s size. They also want to see more academic rigor and improved Standards of Learning test scores, though they were complimentary of the division, too.
The date when the candidate profile will be ready for presentation is tentatively scheduled for the Nov. 1 School Board meeting.
