WINCHESTER — Phil and Kendra Brewer started out as middle school sweethearts long before they took over Wilkins' Shoe Center in 2005.
The Brewers, married for 38 years, shared similar interests growing up and were often found together at hymn sings and after-school activities.
The strong bond they built as grade schoolers helped pave the way to becoming business partners. They have owned the shoe store on the Loudoun Street Mall for almost 16 years.
“We’ve never looked back,” Kendra Brewer said on the decision to work with her husband.
Growing up in the Winchester area, the Brewers became close friends at a young age. Kendra Brewer said the pair almost had too much in common to not end up together.
She’s from a family of four girls; he’s from a family of four boys. Their parents were friends. They were both active in separate churches but spent time at the same community events. Sports and other extracurricular activities kept the couple in contact, too.
“And we just lived over the ridge from each other, so it was easy to see one another,” Kendra said.
In high school, the couple started dating and eventually married in the early 1980s.
Kendra went into banking while Phil went into sales.
And when Kendra got a call from Jimmy Wilkins in 1990 asking her to come work for him, she never thought it would one day mean she would be running Wilkins’ shoe store at 7 S. Loudoun St. with her husband.
But 15 years later, that’s exactly what happened when Wilkins told Kendra his plan to ease into retirement by passing the store on to her and Phil.
“My first response was, ‘No way, I can’t work with him,’” Kendra said with a laugh.
But they tried it on what easily could have been a trial basis, with Phil starting as a regular employee in February of 2005.
By May of that year, the couple had signed the paperwork to take over the business.
It’s managed to work out, the couple agreed.
“I think we really ended up enjoying the time that we had together because we were apart during the day. It worked out well because he mostly operated the floor, went out on sales calls and I was mostly in the office,” Kendra said. “I think that little bit of separation, while going out maybe once a month for lunch together, it really worked out.”
For Phil, it was all about balance. And Kendra provided that for him as a new business owner.
“I’m a Type A — triple A, if there’s such a thing. I’m sales driven, and sometimes that makes me highly intense,” he said. “Every once in a while we have a few words here and there where she’ll say, ‘Hey, you’ve got to slow down and think this through.’ She’s a good balance for me.”
Kendra manages the finances. Phil works the floor and brings in the business. He’s intense, she’s laid back.
Balance.
But even with the best balance comes times of imbalance.
“We have ups and downs in here,” Phil said. “Some days the only friend I have when I leave here and go home is our dog.”
Part of ironing that out, Phil said, is doing your best to keep work at work.
“We don’t always do this real well, but if you’re in business together try not to take it home with you,” he said. “When we do take it home, it doesn't work out too well. We go home around the dinner table and try not to talk about it.”
What makes that aspect even harder is the fact that both of their sons are also involved in the business, truly making it a family affair.
But the couple acknowledged that the good days outweigh the bad thanks to family and community.
“We work hard here together and try to make a living for our family and provide for our employees and this community,” Phil said. “We stay community focused, so we do a lot out in the community together.”
As far as advice goes, Phil recommended that couples thinking about going into business together understand that decisions can’t be made apart. He said that even if you don’t agree, you’ve got to make decisions on what’s best for the company.
And Kendra, providing balance to the equation, advised couples making sure that their marriage is “very strong” before going into business together.
With 38 years of marriage and 15 years of business ownership to their credit, the couple said they hope to maintain all aspects of their marriage-business ownership relationship as the calendar continues to turn over.
“When we look back, boy, am I ever glad we made that decision,” Phil said. “It all worked out.”
