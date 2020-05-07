WINCHESTER — In-person absentee voting for the upcoming Republican primary for U.S. Senate begins Friday.
The Frederick County Office of Elections at 107 N. Kent St. will be open for in-person voting Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. beginning this Friday, with strict limits on the number of voters in the office at one time. The county government is requesting those coming to vote in-person wear a face covering as recommended by the CDC.
People coming to 107 N. Kent St. to absentee vote in-person should enter through the main entrance on Kent Street only. Doing so will help accommodate all visitors to the building and make the process as smooth as possible.
A deputy will be on duty to guide people through the process to maintain safe social distancing. Visitors will see tape marks on the floor to help maintain the recommended 6 feet distance. Some people may be required to wait outside depending on the number of people waiting. Voters will need to fill out an application before getting their ballot.
The City of Winchester Voter Registration Office at 107 N. East Lane and the Clarke County Voter Registration Office is at 101 Chalmers Court in Berryville will be open for in-person absentee voting from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
However, due to small office space and limited parking, Winchester Voter Registrar Liz Martin said she recommends that people have their absentee ballots mailed to them instead of coming in person. She said only one individual or couple will be allowed to come into the office at a time to vote in-person absentee.
Absentee ballots may also be requested online at: www.elections.virginia.gov/casting-a-ballot/absentee-voting. The last day to request an absentee ballot issued to you by mail is Tuesday, June 16. Office of Elections must receive voted absentee ballots by 7 pm on June 23.
The last day to absentee vote in-person is Saturday, June 20. The Office of Elections for Frederick county will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on that day, while the office of elections for Winchester and Clarke County will be open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on that day.
For more information, voters should contact their respective voter registration office.
The Frederick County Voter Registration Office is at 107 N. Kent St., Suite 102. Phone: 540-665-5660.
The Winchester City Voter Registration Office is at 107 N. East Lane. Phone: 540-545-7910.
The Clarke County Voter Registration Office is at 101 Chalmers Court, Berryville. Phone: 540-955-5168.
There is no Democratic primary. The Senate seat is currently held by Mark Warner, a Democrat, who has served in the Senate since 2009.
Candidates seeking the Republican nomination include teacher Alissa Baldwin, professor and Army veteran Daniel Gade and Army veteran and intelligence officer Thomas Speciale.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.