Friday marks the first day of in-person early voting in Virginia for the Nov. 8 general election.
In-person early voting will take place at voter registration offices and it will end at 5 p.m. Nov. 5.
The deadline to register to vote, or update an existing voter registration, is Oct. 17, according to the Virginia Department of Elections. Voters may register after this date, through Election Day, but they must vote using a provisional ballot.
The deadline to apply for a ballot to be mailed to you is 5 p.m. Oct. 28.
In Winchester, in-person early voting will take place at the City Voter Registration Office, 107 N. East Lane, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays and on the two Saturdays prior the election, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 29 and 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 5. Phone: 540-545-7910
A city elections official said ballots for people who requested to vote by mail will start going out on Sept. 23.
In Frederick County, in-person early voting will occur at the Frederick County Voter Registration Office, 107 N. Kent St., suite 102, Winchester, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. the two Saturdays prior to the election. Phone: 540-665-5660
In Clarke County, in-person early voting will take place at the Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court, Berryville, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays and from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. the two Saturdays prior to the election. Phone: 540-955-5168.
Voters are remind to bring ID with them.
Area voters will be casting ballots for:
U.S. House of Representatives-District 6
- Jennifer Lynn Lewis (D)
- Ben L. Cline (R)
Winchester City Council
- Ward 1: Richard S. Bell (D), Brandon W. Pifer (R)
- Ward 2: Evan H. Clark (D), Emily R. DeAngelis (R)
- Ward 3: Kim M. Herbstritt (D)
- Ward 4: Madelyn "Maddy" Rodriguez (D), Kathy S. Tagnesi (R)
Winchester School Board
- At-large (2 seats open): Kate A. Christen (I), Melissa A. Harris (I), Stuart A. Eiland (I)
- Ward 4: Bryan R. Pearce-Gonzales (I), MacArthur W. Payne (I)
Town of Stephens City
- Mayor: Michael A. Diaz Jr. (I)
- Town Council (vote for not more than three): Linden A. Fravel III (I), Regina Swygert-Smith (I), Linden A. Fravel Jr. (I)
Town Hall bond
Shall the Town of Stephens City, Virginia contract a debt, borrow money, and issue its general obligation bond(s) in the maximum aggregate principal amount not to exceed $2,460,000 for the purposes of providing funds to construct, reconstruct, rehabilitate, and equip various improvements to the Town's Old Stephens City School property for use as a Town Hall and community use and to pay costs of issuing the bond(s)?
( ) Yes
( ) No
Town of Middletown
- Town Council (vote for not more than three): Carole S. Snyder Jones (I), Jeffrey H. Pennington (I), Daniel S. Fink (I)
Clarke County School Board
- Russell District: Andrew J. MacDonald (I), Leigh C. Carley (I)
Town of Berryville
- Town Council/Ward 2: Diane M. Harrison (I)
- Town Council/Ward 4: Ryan R. Tibbens (I)
- Vice Mayor: Erecka L. Gibson (I)
Town of Boyce
- Town Council: Berkeley H. Reynolds (I)
For more information, visit the Virginia Department of Elections website at https://www.elections.virginia.gov/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.