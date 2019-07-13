MARK GUNDERMAN
Ecclesiastes 3:1 enlightens us, “There is a time for everything, and a season for every activity under Heaven.”
Fifty years ago this month, on July 20, 1969, during the Apollo 11 space mission, astronauts Neil Armstrong and Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin were the first human beings ever to land and walk on the moon. Michael Collins, the third member of the team, was in charge of the command module, which orbited the moon while Armstrong and Aldrin landed.
The two astronauts walked on the moon’s surface and gathered samples of lunar rocks before returning safely to Earth. Armstrong and Aldrin are well known for their famous first giant leap for mankind; however, few people are aware that Aldrin, a Presbyterian, was the first person to hold a religious ceremony on the Moon.
He partook of communion on the moon’s surface shortly after the landing of the Lunar Module “Eagle” in the southern portion of the Sea of Tranquility. Prior to taking their first steps on the lunar surface, Aldrin celebrated communion to honor the God who had made their journey possible. After returning to Earth he noted that the first liquid poured on the moon, and the first food ever eaten there, were the bread and wine of communion.
Many think we’re solely in charge of our destiny and accomplishments, but the truth is that nothing as remarkable as landing on the moon is possible without divine intervention, so it is only appropriate that Buzz Aldrin took time to honor God and give thanks.
How wonderful to know one of the great space pioneers of our country gave our Lord praise and adoration by communion with Him. That Aldrin took the time to express his faith during such a landmark moment in history reflects his gratitude to Jesus Christ. It is understood that the God of all creation still stuns us with the awe and scale of space, and light and time.
Mark Gunderman is a resident of Stephens City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.