WINCHESTER — The setting for the 96th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival's Queen's Dinner — an intimate and festive event on Thursday evening that broke prior attendance records — was decked out in all the familiar hues at Millwood Station Banquet Hall.
Queen-designate XCVI Isabella "Bella" Astin and her family members have arrived in Winchester, where they find themselves surrounded by pink and green as the 10-day festival approaches its zenith.
"You get an up-close-and-personal experience with Apple Blossom. You get to hang out with celebrities, enjoy drinks with friends, and you get a delicious slice of apple pie, apples locally grown," said Queen's Dinner co-chair Charlotte McWilliams. "This also brings the clubs in the community together for a good cause."
The Queen's Dinner by tradition marks the public's introduction to the Apple Blossom queen — an evening brought to life by hors d'oeuvres, a cash bar and special dinner guests.
The event reached a record of 244 attendees, according to McWilliams. Circular tables draped with pink table cloths held the nameplates of various community staples such as the Winchester Lions Club.
Guests sang "The Land of Pink and Green," set to the tune of the Beatles hit, "Yellow Submarine," which is one of the many perennial features of the Queen's Dinner. Cadets from the Virginia Military Institute used swords to create an arbor, under which the queen-designate and her escort entered the room to a standing crowd.
But all of that is no more than prelude: the dinner culminates in the cutting of an elaborately decorated two-foot diameter apple pie.
The mammoth pie weighed in at 100 pounds, containing 85,000 calories, said the man responsible for it, Jim Barretta, who has provided this staple dessert for the Queen's Dinner for the last 18 years. It was made from three bushels of Ida Red apples — and a slate of local businesses contributed time and effort to make the pie possible.
"It takes a community to make this pie," Barretta said.
Miss Virginia Victoria Chuah, an Ashburn resident, represents one of the special guests of this year's Apple Blossom Festival and has delighted in being back in the land of pink and the green after being Miss Apple Blossom in 2019.
"I'm very excited to be return. I've never been a part of something like this where the entire community comes together," Chuah said.
The Queen's Dinner was first held in 1948 at Sarah Zane Fire Hall, according to remarks made by event officials. This year's dinner took place a short distance from the Millwood Station Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company.
The 17-year-old Astin is slated to be crowned Queen Shenandoah XCVI during a coronation ceremony at 1:30 p.m. Friday at Handley High School. She is the third daughter of actor Sean Astin, known for his role of Samwise Gamgee in "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy, among others.
Astin is a senior at Oaks Christian High School in California and is passionate about wildlife conservation, animals and photography. Her two older sisters served as festival queens in 2014 and 2018.
Event sponsors were Evan Williams Kentucky Bourbon, Deep Eddy Vodka and Cupcake Vineyards — while The Village at Orchard Ridge was the title sponsor and F&M Bank was the presenting sponsor.
