WINCHESTER — Jamie Lee Baker was a mother of two teenage boys, an Army veteran and a 2001 graduate of Clarke County High School, where she was an avid basketball player, says her aunt Tina Lahman.
“She was just an all-around good girl,” Lahman said on Tuesday, the day after Baker was killed in a head-on collision on Carpers Pike (Va. 259).
Authorities say Baker, 37, of Wardensville, W.Va., was at fault in the crash. She reportedly attempted to pass a tractor-trailer on a double yellow line before colliding head-on with a box truck, whose driver was shaken up but uninjured. Baker was likely on her way home from Winchester, where she had an appearance in Frederick County General District on pending traffic charges, including reckless driving and driving on a suspended license.
There’s no denying Baker’s driving record, her aunt says.
But Lahman said what added hurt to such a tragic loss were the cruel comments some people made about the crash’s circumstances on social media sites that reported the incident.
“She was not a bad person,” Lahman said. “She had a heart of gold. She’d make you smile. She’d make you laugh.”
And, Lahman added, Baker’s love for her sons, Dylan and Jake, was everything to her.
Lahman isn’t making excuses for what happened. She just wishes people would think before they post negative comments. She wonders if social media commenting is even necessary.
“When I saw some of the comments, there was just no compassion,” Lahman said. “There was a life there. She tried to do her best.”
Baker had battled addiction and was on the road to recovery, her aunt said, and she tried to be self-reliant. “She really was trying to do the right thing, but she got to the point where she didn’t want to ask for help. She took the risks she did to try to do things on her own.”
According to Baker’s obituary, she had worked in construction.
Lahman said she felt compelled to speak out to try and make a difference and to encourage people to be more compassionate. “We’re all different. None of us is perfect. That doesn’t give anybody any right to judge others. Only God can judge.”
A funeral service for Baker will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home in Berryville, Lahman said. She expects a large turnout.
In addition to her sons, Baker’s survivors include her parents, James and Debra Baker of Wardensville, W.Va. She also is survived by two younger sisters.
