WINCHESTER — As local law enforcement continues to search for a Winchester woman who has been missing for nearly two weeks, a second missing woman was found shortly after information about her case was shared Sunday night by the Winchester Police Department.
Capt. Frank Myrtle said on Monday afternoon that 40-year-old Angel Fuller "was located and she's safe."
Myrtle said Fuller was found on Monday morning but declined to elaborate on where she was located or the circumstances regarding her brief disappearance.
Meanwhile, Myrtle said police still have no leads in the case of Nanci Britner, a 45-year-old Winchester woman who has been missing since the night of June 28.
According to Britner's family members, it is out of character for her to be gone for an extended period of time without letting anyone know her whereabouts.
Britner was last seen at around 11:30 p.m. June 28 while visiting her sister's efficiency apartment in the Relax Inn at 2645 Valley Ave., Winchester. The sister, Betsy Chavez, said Britner stopped by often to check on her welfare because Chavez is currently being treated for cancer.
On the night of June 28, Chavez said Britner was calling friends trying to find a ride home to her apartment. Chavez said she fell asleep while Britner was making those calls, but Britner was gone and the door was locked the following morning, so Chavez assumed her sister had found a ride with someone she knew.
Britner's daughter, Kelsi Britner, said her mom visited her and her children every day, and she helped to care for the grandkids. Kelsi Britner knew something was amiss on the morning of June 29 when Nanci Britner didn't show up as expected.
Kelsi Britner said she tried to call her mother's two cellphones that morning. One of the phones went straight to voicemail. The other rang but was not answered, then appeared to have been turned off when the daughter called back.
Myrtle said the Winchester Police Department wants to hear from anyone who may have seen or heard from Nanci Britner after 11:30 p.m. June 28. Her picture is posted on the department's Facebook page, and police are encouraging the public to share it in hopes that someone will see it and realize they may have encountered Britner sometime during the past two weeks.
If you have information that could help investigators locate Nanci Britner, call the Winchester Police Department at 540-662-4131 or the Winchester-Frederick-Clarke Crime Solvers at 540-665-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted via Crime Solvers’ P3 app, which is available as a free download for Apple and Android smartphones.
