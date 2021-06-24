WINCHESTER — Concern Hotline, Top of Virginia Regional Chamber and the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival are joining forces for a new event to be held Labor Day weekend.
The inaugural Core of the Community Festival will take place Sept. 2-4, according to a Wednesday news release from the organizations.
The festival will begin at 4 p.m. Sept. 2 at the Frederick County Fairgrounds with the Top of Virginia Regional Chamber’s 9th Annual Valor Awards, which honors public safety personnel and citizens for extraordinary acts of courage. Nominations open July 1 and close July 30 for the time period of July 31, 2020, to June 30, 2021. The Valor Awards is open to the public. Registration is required. Visit regionalchamber.biz.
On Sept. 3, Concern Hotline will host its 22nd Fish Fry from 4 to 9 p.m. at the fairgrounds, which is a new location for the yearly fundraiser. A drive-thru option also will be available.
"Thanks to our loyal supporters, we have outgrown our home of many years at Grove's Harley-Davidson, and we bid them a fond farewell," the release states.
Concern Hotline, which provides a suicide prevention hotline for the Northern Shenandoah Valley, hosts the Fish Fry as a fundraiser to benefit the Winchester-based nonprofit organization.
JUNKFOOD will provide live music at this year's event.
Tickets for the Fish Fry are $25 at the door and $20 in advance. Children under age 10 are admitted for free. Tickets will be available after June 30 at the organization's EVENTBRITE location.
Rusty Holland, Concern Hotline's executive director, said the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival reached out to the organization about teaming up for the Core of the Community Festival.
"I think it's kind of a no-brainer," Holland said during a brief phone call on Wednesday. "It's a win-win for all of us."
He said the intent is for the Core of the Community Festival to become an annual event.
Holland explained that Concern Hotline, the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival and Top of Virginia Regional Chamber will each maintain autonomy over their events at the Core of the Community Festival, but they will benefit from teamwork and the longstanding community reputations of each of the organizations.
"I think it's just a great match," Holland said.
For more information about the Fish Fry, email Holland at rholland@concernhotline.org.
On Sept. 4, the festival will feature the Valley Health Four-Mile Race and the Shenandoah Valley Orthodontics One-Mile Kids’ Run in the morning. Race details are still in the works. Updates will be posted at www.thebloom.com and on the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival Facebook page. From 1 to 9 p.m., the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival will host its first BBQ & Brews at the fairgrounds, featuring local barbecue, food trucks, live music, tailgating games, craft beer and bourbon.
Amateurs will be grilling and smoking meats and cooking their favorite side dishes throughout the day as they compete for prizes in the Victory Industrial Construction LLC Amateur BBQ Competition. Those interested in competing should contact the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival after July 1 at info@thebloom.com or visit www.thebloom.com to learn more.
BBQ & Brews tickets are $25 in advance and $35 at the gate. Designated Driver tickets are $10. Ticket includes craft beer and bourbon sampling. Tickets go on sale July 1 at www.thebloom.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.