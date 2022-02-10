WINCHESTER — The inaugural FredCo Eats Restaurant Week was a success, according to the Frederick County Economic Development Authority and participating restaurants.
Fifteen restaurants in the county took part in the event from Jan. 31 to Feb. 6, with customers offered promotional discounts, special multi-course menus and meal deals.
"Overall, the response to Restaurant Week exceeded my expectations," said EDA Marketing Manager Wendy May. "There was so much excitement from both the restaurants and the diners themselves."
The EDA organized the first-time event to help elevate the county's food economy and introduce people to restaurants and foods they might not typically try.
Olivia Landry, owner of Jordan Springs Market BBQ in Stephenson, called the week "a huge success." She and other restaurant owners said that late January and early February tend to be the slowest time of the year for the restaurant industry, so the timing of Restaurant Week gave them a needed boost. Landry said it also brought new customers to her business.
Jordan Springs Market BBQ offered two types of specials during Restaurant Week — one was a family pack with a variety of smoked meats and sides that people could take home. She said this was popular because some customers are still concerned about dining indoors amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The other special featured a different barbecue sandwich each day, which was popular among regular customers looking for something new to try.
Chris Daniels, owner of the Daily Buzz Cafe in Stephens City, agreed that the event's timing was perfect.
"The Frederick County Economic Development Authority, they just really did an exceptional job of coordinating this, especially for being a first-time effort," Daniels said. "It definitely helped boost business during that week."
Daniels said Restaurant Week was an opportunity to experiment, and the cafe offered special coffee flights. He said the idea came about because he had seen a lot of buzz on social media about the growing trend of serving coffee flights.
"We did a different beverage flight each day all week. So as an example, we did Mocha Monday, and you'd come in and try four different mochas," he said. "We did Frappe Friday, Bubble Teas day. So we had a lot of fun with the flights. People were super excited about that. And then the other thing that we did was a grilled cheese soup and dessert special as well."
Dan Myers had two participating restaurants — Paladin Bar & Grill on Warrior Drive in Stephens City and Paladin Woolen Mill (also known as P2) on Martinsburg Pike.
"It was really great, actually. I was a little bit surprised that the amount of people participated," Myers said. " ... This past Saturday was one of the biggest Saturdays that we had in a winter month in a long time. And that was both restaurants."
Myers' restaurants offered special three-course meals. He said the shepherd's pie at P2 and the ham and cheese scones were "hands down" the crowd favorites.
"I know for our staff, the kitchen crews were excited about being able to be creative and make something different from what's on the menu," Myers said. "So they enjoyed that. And the feedback from everybody was really positive."
He said he hopes to participate in Restaurant Week next year and would "absolutely" recommend other restaurants take part. He noted many small businesses took a financial hit during the pandemic and events like Restaurant Week are helping local businesses recover.
"We've just come out of another little COVID scare, so I think the timing couldn't have been better," Myers said. "People are starting to come back out. Last year was terrible. So I think we were all able to join together. I feel like it brought all the small businesses together a little bit. Like we all kind of work together for the same goal, which I think is a really positive thing for the community."
Other participating eateries included Bam Bam's BBQ, Chinatown, Fizzle's BBQ, Nonni's Eats & Sweets, Paco's Tacos, Pan D Endz Cuisine Shaffer's BBQ, Taqueria Guadalajara, Taste of India, Vault & Cellar and West Oaks Farm Market.
May said the EDA will survey the participating restaurants about Restaurant Week to get feedback.
"It was really important that we included all types of eateries, because of the diversity that we have in the county," May said. "I think moving forward, expanding restaurant participation would be key. We did have 15 that participated, but I'd like to increase that number and then also increase diner participation."
For more information, visit FredCoEats.com or facebook.com/FredCoEats.
