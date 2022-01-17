WINCHESTER — The Frederick County Economic Development Authority will soon launch a campaign to raise awareness of the county’s restaurants.
From January 31–February 6, the EDA will hold its first FredCo Eats Restaurant Week. During this time, 15 participating restaurants will offer special multi‐course menus, meal deals, and/or promotional discounts. Menus and promotional details will be posted at FredCoEats.com the week of Jan. 24. The EDA will also use the website to highlight the county’s local cuisines, favorite neighborhood hangouts, creative chefs, and restaurant families.
EDA Marketing Manager Wendy May said in a news release that the county "has a strong food economy, including generational farms, thriving agribusinesses, large-scale food manufacturers, and a growing restaurant scene.”
“Restaurant Week will showcase and celebrate the unique restaurants we have in Frederick County, an economic sector that adds so much to the overall feel and success of our community," she added. "We look forward to rallying around, and supporting, our local restaurants this winter.”
May told the Star she wanted to start a restaurant week for some time.
“I grew up in Frederick County, and I’ve always been a big fan of Winchester’s restaurant week,” May said. “And there’s just a ton of restaurant weeks in the state of Virginia in general. Seeing how much the restaurant industry has grown in Frederick County, I really thought the area could support a restaurant week for Frederick County.”
According to the EDA, Restaurant Week will show the unique character of Frederick County’s dining experience. Participating businesses include Bam Bam’s BBQ, Chinatown, Daily Buzz Café, Fizzle’s BBQ, Jordan Springs Market BBQ, Nonni’s Eats & Sweets, P2 @ Woolen Mill, Paco’s Tacos, Paladin Bar & Grill, Pan D Endz Cuisine, Shaffer’s BBQ, Taqueria Guadalajara, Taste of India, Vault & Cellar and West Oaks Farm Market.
Olivia Synnott, Jordan Springs Market BBQ owner, notes in the release that Frederick County is home to "a wide variety of independently owned and operated restaurants."
“We are thrilled to join with other restaurants in sharing our stories and favorite dishes, providing insight into the many genres of foods available locally," she said.
FredCo Eats Restaurant Week is part of the umbrella of FredCo Eats, which is an EDA effort to cultivate and elevate the full scope of the county's food economy.
The EDA will launch a hashtag campaign during restaurant week where participants photograph and post their Restaurant Week experience to Facebook or Instagram with the hashtag #FredCoEatsRW. Participants will be entered into drawings for swag packs, which will include a FredCo Eats t-shirt, stickers, and gift certificates.
For more information, visit FredCoEats.com, facebook.com/FredCoEats or instagram.com/FredCoEats.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.