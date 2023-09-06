WINCHESTER — Tap your toes and let your creative juices flow, Winchester. It’s time to celebrate the arts! The Loudoun Street Mall downtown will transform into an allée of artists this weekend at the inaugural ShenArts Fest.
The two-day, free celebration of arts, music and dance will run from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
“We want to make a big splash. Claim it and make it the premier fine arts fest in the region,” Shenandoah Arts Council (ShenArts) Executive Director Lisa Sipp says.
More than 40 artists, primarily from Virginia, will line both sides of the pedestrian mall.
The timing of the event is perfect for the Winchester-based ShenArts. This year marks the 45th anniversary for the nonprofit organization since it was founded in 1978 under the leadership of Marion Park Lewis (1910-2001). The Lewis family is the festival’s platinum sponsor.
According to the Marion Park Lewis Foundation for the Arts website (mplf-arts.org), Marion Lewis was committed to the arts throughout her life. Sipp refers to Lewis as Winchester’s “Mother of the Arts.” When Lewis moved to Winchester in 1941 with her husband, “she was told that people who wanted to ‘take in’ the arts had to go to Washington, D.C.” She refused that notion and launched efforts to create a vigorous arts community in Winchester.
Marion Lewis led the way after World War II to reactivate the Winchester Little Theatre and helped raise funds to purchase the freight station where the theater has been housed ever since. She played key roles in forming and supporting several Shenandoah Valley arts organizations, including the formation of the Shenandoah Arts Council.
Throughout the past 45 years, ShenArts has welcomed artists of all ages and abilities to explore art of all types: dance, music, theater, visual and literary. Currently, ShenArts has many ongoing programs. For example, the council organizes shows at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley in Winchester, the Barns of Rose Hill in Berryville and other locations. It supports art exhibitions featuring art created by children, teens and veterans. Artists of all ages are invited to submit work to be displayed on banners in the Winchester area through the ArtScape program.
The ShenArts Fest embodies Lewis’ mission, according to Sipp. “I think because we want to continue her vision of keeping arts available and accessible to all ages, to everyone, it is fitting. Winchester is a particularly beautiful city — the architecture, the gardening. There are more and more murals. The festival underscores that beauty. The festival will bring people in to enjoy what we have. We have a massive amount of talent in this area. We will showcase it and give people a chance to enjoy it.”
The festival provides a win-win-win situation for the public, artists and ShenArts. “It gives us a chance to showcase artists. The artists can not only sell some things, but they get the chance to reach others through their creations. Some will have interactive booths and demonstrations where the public can try something new. Plus, it’s a chance for artists to get feedback and validation from the public,” Sipp says. “It’s a chance to bring some happiness to others.”
When it comes to the visual arts, Sipp says there will be something for everyone at the festival: mixed media, woodwork, photography, glass, painting, fiber, alcohol ink, ceramics, watercolor, drawing, metal and jewelry.
“I think the variety in the art is really nice. Different people like different things,” Sipp says. No matter one’s tastes, ShenArts thinks festival-goers will find something to like. “The quality of the art — it was juried. It’s unique. We were choosy,” she says.
The performing arts will, literally, take center stage at the festival. The Taylor Pavilion will be alive with artists throughout both days. From a stone carving demonstration to Irish dancing, singing and musicians of all types — a ukulele player, pianist, rock musicians, big band and blues players — there will be constant live entertainment.
In addition, those roving the Loudoun Street Mall might encounter a flash mob dance by Italia Performing Arts and a roving dance company, Arteinmovimento, that performs choreography while clad in full-body, hand-painted leotards.
The full list of artists, performances and event sponsors can be found at www.shenarts.org/shenfest.
Following this weekend’s event, ShenArts will continue to celebrate its 45th anniversary. The organization has a call out to members to submit pieces for the “Sapphire Exhibit” that will open this fall at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley. (Sapphires are considered a 45th anniversary gemstone.)
Visit shenarts.org for more information about membership, upcoming events and more.
