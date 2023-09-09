Friday's inclement weather that included rain, hail and lightning has resulted in two area high school football games being moved to Saturday and one to Monday.
Two games in Frederick County started and will pick up where the games left off. James Wood — which leads Skyline 14-7 with 1:52 left in the first quarter — will continue playing the Hawks at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Kelican Stadium. Millbrook — which trails Brentsville 7-0 with 2:42 left in the first quarter — will resume action with the Tigers at 6 p.m. on Monday at Millbrook.
The Sherando at Lightridge game in Aldie never got started and will take place at noon on Saturday.
Because of the threat of storms, Handley announced Friday morning that it was moving up its home game with Kettle Run by one hour to noon on Saturday.
