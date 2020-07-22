WINCHESTER — The case against an incoming assistant Frederick County commonwealth’s attorney accused of assaulting his wife was dropped on July 9.
Tyler Perkins Simmers, currently an assistant area public defender, was charged with assault and battery of a family member on Jan. 26. Police were called to his home in the 600 block of Hopps Hill Court in Strasburg at 10:11 a.m., according to a criminal complaint written by Strasburg Police Department Officer Laura K. Bridges.
The wife said she and Simmers argued in their bathroom and he shoved her in the chest causing her to fall on the bed, the complaint stated. She said he then straddled her and choked her with two hands.
“[She] screamed for her child and then Simmers stopped,” Bridges wrote. “[She] stated Simmers threatened to kill victim and then victim called law enforcement.”
Bridges didn’t write in the criminal complaint whether marks or bruises were found on the woman, and Strasburg Police Chief Wayne Sager wouldn’t comment on whether there was physical evidence of an attack.
The 30-year-old Simmers on Friday said he was falsely accused and noted the case was dismissed. He said the charges against him will be expunged, but he didn’t want to elaborate on the incident. “I don’t feel comfortable answering questions, but I don’t want my silence to be construed or perceived negatively,” Simmers said.
The case was dismissed because the wife was “unwilling to proceed,” according to court documents. In an interview on Tuesday, Simmers’ wife said she is separated from Simmers. She wouldn’t comment on details of her allegations, but said child support was the motivation for her not pursuing the case.
“The reason I dropped the charges is because I depend on him financially and I cannot have him lose his job,” she said. “I know the truth and that’s all that matters.”
The case was prosecuted in Shenandoah County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court but was handled by Scott C. Hook, Fauquier County Commonwealth’s attorney, who was brought in as a special prosecutor. Amanda McDonald Wisely, Shenandoah County Commonwealth’s attorney, didn’t return a call on Friday about why her office recused itself from the case.
Ross Spicer, Frederick County commonwealth’s attorney, said he hired Simmers because the case was dismissed. “The victim declined to proceed and, from my understanding, disavowed much of what was alleged,” he said.
Spicer wouldn’t say if Simmers will prosecute domestic violence cases. Simmers, who began practicing law in Virginia in 2017, is scheduled to begin work on Aug. 30. He will earn $71,000 annually.
