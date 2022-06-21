Incumbent Rep. Ben Cline defeated Merritt Hale in Tuesday’s Republican primary for Virginia’s 6th Congressional District.
Cline, 50, of Lexington, has represented the district since 2019 and from 2002 to 2018 represented the Virginia House of Delegates’ 24th District. Hale, 28, a political newcomer from Clear Brook, campaigned that it’s time “to get rid of career politicians and let an outside voice who represents the values of the 6th District be heard.”
The Associated Press called the race at about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Cline received 16,054 votes, or 81.35% of ballots cast, to Hale’s 3,681 votes or 18.65% of ballots cast, according to the Virginia Department of Elections’ unofficial results.
Cline will face Democrat Jennifer Lewis, a Waynesboro-based mental health worker, in the Nov. 8 General election.
“I am so grateful to the Republican voters of Virginia’s Sixth District who have asked me to continue fighting for life, liberty, and the Constitution as their nominee for the U.S. House of Representatives this November,” Cline said in a statement. “I want to thank the many volunteers who made calls, knocked doors, and worked polling locations for my campaign today.”
Cline added that he looks forward “to continuing our campaign in the months ahead as we discuss the issues that matter most to voters and how we can work together to find real solutions to the challenges we face as a Nation.”
Hale congratulated Cline in a statement.
“I’m confident he’ll continue to be a conservative champion for our district,” Hale said. “It’s time for our party to unite and make sure we capture Republican majorities in the House and Senate this November!”
Hale thanked Cline for running a “respectful campaign.”
“I’m happy to count you as a friend and hope to work with you together in the future to move the Commonwealth and the country forward,” he said.
The recently redrawn 6th District encompasses the Northern Shenandoah Valley and runs along the Interstate 81 corridor to Roanoke. Winchester and the counties of Frederick and Clarke, which are currently part of the 10th Congressional District, will become part of the 6th District in January.
Local election officials said turnout in Tuesday’s primary was low, which they attributed to unfamiliarity with the new district.
Clarke County Voter Registrar Barbara Bosserman said that, as of late Tuesday afternoon, the county’s largest voting precinct had only a 3% turnout rate. She said most comparable primaries usually have an 8% turnout.
At a polling location at the Warren County Department of Social Services building, 36 voters had cast their ballots a little after 2 p.m., chief poll worker Terri Sigurdson said. An additional 14 people showed up but had to be directed to their correct polling location, she noted.
For voters, the primary candidates represented a difference between a new perspective and an established presence.
At Virginia Avenue Charlotte DeHart Elementary School in Winchester, Vincent Di Benedetto said he voted for Cline.
While he didn’t agree with Cline voting against certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election, overall he praised Cline as a “mainstream conservative.”
“I’ll tell you, frankly, I don’t think 28-year-olds belong in Congress,” Di Benedetto said. “And I didn’t used to think that when I was 28. But I’m 62 now and, you know, I’m just a little suspicious of people that young who want to go in there.”
Still, Di Benedetto said he’d support Hale in the general election over Democratic nominee Jennifer Lewis.
Di Benedetto said he was “very pleased” that Winchester is becoming a part the 6th District instead of the 10th, saying local residents have more in common with people in the Shenandoah Valley than “Fairfax and Loudoun.”
However, Di Benedetto said he feels there has been a general lack of awareness among local voters about the 6th District election and the impact of the recent redistricting.
“People don’t pay attention. I don’t think people realize, even right now, that next year we’re going to have a new state senator, because we’re not in Jill Vogel’s district anymore. People don’t pay attention even when they get the cards mailed to them that you’re in the 6th District.”
He said addressing the economy and reducing the national debt are among his biggest priorities as a voter.
“Inflation is a big thing,” he said. “I’ve saved all my money for my retirement. Now, I see that getting eaten away. That’s a really big issue for me.”
Larry Baker, who voted for Cline at the Virginia Avenue Charlotte DeHart polling location, thought many people were unaware of Tuesday’s GOP primary, saying, “If I didn’t see a sign, I wouldn’t have known.”
Winchester resident Charles Ewing said he voted for Cline because he has more political experience and name recognition.
“I had never heard of the other one, so that’s why I voted for Ben Cline,” Ewing said.
At Christ Episcopal Church in Winchester, Donald and Beth Louque and their adult son Donald Louque IV all voted for Cline.
Don Louque said he’s met Cline a few times and believes he “has done a good job thus far.” He considers Cline’s experience in Congress and his history as a House of Delegates member to be a positive.
“He was in the state legislature, and now federal is a whole different ball game,” Louque said. “But at least he knows the vernacular, he knows the people, he knows how things get done, etc, etc. I think that you always want new blood. But by the same token, you do have to have somebody that can understand the inner workings and isn’t just sitting on the sidelines not able to get what he needs to get done.”
He said the economy and enforcement of immigration laws were the two most important issues for him. His son said Second Amendment rights were the most important priority for him as a voter.
Winchester resident Laura Cutright said the economy, inflation, gas prices and baby formula shortage were among her biggest concerns. She called President Joe Biden a “moron” and said “I’d much rather have a mean tweet and $2 gas again.” She ultimately voted for Cline, saying he’s got “experience” and “enough bite about him.”
“I want somebody who’s going to get in there and say this is how it’s going to be. We need A, B, C,” Cutright said.
She added that she wants to see a “red sweep” in Virginia because she’s “just so disgusted with the way things are right now.”
Outside the Warren County Department of Social Services building, one voter, who declined to give her name, said she voted for Hale because she thinks he offered a more modern view of conservatism and new blood.
“He does a better job at explaining,” the voter said. “The older ones just have a way of [being] stuck in their ways.”
Charles Paullin from The Northern Virginia Daily contributed information to this article.
