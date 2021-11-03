BOYCE — Incumbent officials won all of the town's races in Tuesday's municipal election, unofficial results show.
Zachary B. Hudson was elected mayor with 219 votes. His challenger, political newcomer David Ferreira, received only 95 votes.
Hudson is a current council member who ran for the top local political seat.
The mayor's race was a special election. The former mayor, Richard Kibler, recently resigned amid plans to move out of town.
Hudson will fill the remainder of Kibler’s term that ends on Dec. 31, 2023.
Whitney L. Maddox, who had been appointed by the council as interim recorder, was elected to the seat. Maddox received 185 votes to the 113 garnered by her challenger, Carli A. Pope.
Carol L. Coffelt and Dennis S. Hall were re-elected to regular council seats, both having run unopposed. Coffelt received 243 votes while Hall received 153.
In Boyce, the recorder's seat is similar to that of the vice mayor in other towns and cities.
The recorder's race also was a special election.
Maddox was appointed by the council in September 2020 to fill a regular seat vacated by Carol Everly, who resigned. When the council appointed Hall as interim mayor following Kibler's resignation, it then appointed Maddox to be interim recorder.
Hall is the senior council member, having first been elected in 2014. Before being appointed interim mayor, the council had appointed him as interim recorder after Ruth Hayes resigned from that seat.
Although he was happy to be mayor temporarily, Hall has said he didn't want to be either mayor or recorder on a permanent basis.
Coffelt had been appointed by the council to fill its regular seat vacated by Hall until the election.
