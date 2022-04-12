WINCHESTER — The slate of Democrats running for City Council in this November's general election was unveiled on Monday night during a meeting of the Winchester-Frederick County Democratic Committee.
All four Democratic incumbents whose terms expire at the end of the year — Richard Bell, Mady Rodriguez, Kim Herbstritt and Evan Clark — are seeking re-election.
So far, no Republican candidates have come forward for any of the four available seats.
Bell formally announced his candidacy on Saturday, and Rodriguez and Herbstritt had publicly said they would seek re-election. The big surprise on Monday came from Clark, who was first elected to council in 2006 and is running for his fifth four-year term.
Clark had been mum on whether he would seek re-election, leading local political insiders to speculate he would hang up his hat after 16 years representing Ward 2 on City Council. While Clark gave no indication on Monday that he ever considered ending his time on council, he did make it clear that a fifth term could be his last.
"I ask for your support for at least one more term, and then help me recruit somebody for the next time," he told Winchester-Frederick County Democratic Committee members who attended Monday evening's announcements at Winchester Brew Works, 320 N. Cameron St.
Clark said council has brought a lot of improvements to Winchester since he was first elected in 2006.
"We have worked with families, we have focused on schools, the police have gotten accredited — there have been so many changes," Clark said. "We have really fought hard for the people in our community to make sure we have the schools, we have the police force, we have the fire and rescue that we need to make a great, prosperous community."
In Ward 1, Bell has embarked on his third political campaign in as many years. In the November 2020 general election, he lost his bid to unseat incumbent Republican Ward 1 Councilor Les Veach, but later that month was appointed by council to fill one year of Republican Bill Wiley’s unexpired term after Wiley was elected to the Virginia House of Delegates. Bell then campaigned to win a special election in November 2021 to fill the final year of Wiley’s four-year term.
"I think we're getting positive things done in Winchester," Bell said. "I continue to be a strong proponent of public schools. Public education is the backbone of a community, and the public education system we have in Winchester is strong."
In Ward 4, Rodriguez is embarking on her first political campaign. The president of the Winchester Education Foundation's board of directors was appointed to council in December to complete the final year of Democrat Judy McKiernan’s four-year term after the incumbent died unexpectedly. She is now seeking her first full four-year term.
"I'm humbled by the amount of support I have received for my time on City Council," said Rodriguez, a 30-year Winchester resident who is the first person of Latino heritage to serve on the panel. "I'm a parent of two students who attend Winchester Public Schools and I believe strongly in supporting our schools, not just from an administrative standpoint but for our teachers, our bus drivers, our custodians — everyone that is in contact with our children. In those buildings are the future leaders of our city."
Ward 3 incumbent Herbstritt, who currently serves as council's vice president, was out of town and could not participate in Monday night's candidate announcements. Her campaign manager, Dave Shore, accepted the party's nomination on her behalf.
"Anybody that knows or who has ever worked with any aspect of Kim's life knows two words that pop right up in their minds, and that is 'integrity' and 'commitment,'" Shore said. "Anything that Kim sets her mind to, she does a hundred percent."
"I want to thank the four candidates that we have running," said Richard Kennedy, the recently elected chairman of the Winchester-Frederick County Democratic Committee. "They're all highly competent and ready to make this a much, much better community."
The Winchester Republican Committee will hold a party canvas on May 14 at South End Fire Hall, 17 W. Monmouth St., to nominate GOP challengers for all four available council seats.
In the general election on Nov. 8, Winchester voters will decide which candidates will serve on council for the next four years. Residents will only be allowed to vote for candidates in the wards where they live.
Also on November's ballot will be elections for two at-large seats and one Ward 4 seat on the Winchester School Board. All city voters will cast ballots for the at-large seats, but only Ward 4 residents can vote for Ward 4 candidates.
Additionally, Winchester voters will cast ballots to see who will represent them in the recently redrawn 6th Congressional District. For decades, the city and Frederick and Clarke counties have been part of the 10th Congressional District, which extended from the West Virginia border east to Fairfax County and is currently represented by Rep. Jennifer Wexton, a Democrat. The revised 6th Congressional District, which takes effect Jan. 1 and runs along the Interstate 81 corridor to Roanoke, is currently represented by Republican Rep. Ben Cline of Botetourt County, who is being challenged in his bid for re-election by Democrat Jennifer Lewis of Waynesboro.
Anyone who wants to vote in the Nov. 8 general election must register at least 21 days before Election Day. For more information or to register, visit the Winchester Voter Registrar's Office online at winchesterva.gov/vote.
(3) comments
We need to re-elect these public servants and to continue to vote for Democrats and Independents who value our schools.
👏👏👏
Nice to see the city in the heart of Frederick County represents modern day progressive values. Winchester Forward! Frederick County…unfortunately, backwards.😕
I’m glad we have somewhere like Winchester to help us escape the radical right’s occupation of our rural countrysides.
Exactly!
