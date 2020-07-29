WINCHESTER — Before Elyus Wallace was appointed last year by City Council to represent Ward 3 on the Winchester School Board, the seat was vacant for two years.
Now Wallace, a direct support staff member at the Northwestern Juvenile Detention Center in Frederick County, is running to ensure his ward has a voice.
Four of seven seats on the School Board are up for election on Nov. 3. This will be the first time city voters elect School Board members. In November, a city referendum passed changing the board from an appointed body to one that is elected.
Wallace, 39, who is running unopposed for the Ward 3 seat, grew up in Winchester and graduated from Handley High School in 2000. He has been a volunteer at Friendship Fire Company in the city for about 20 years. He’s also served on Winchester’s Social Services Advisory Board.
Wallace describes himself as a “people person” who is very involved in the community.
He said he grew up with a lot of obstacles when he was in school, including having a learning disability. Voting for him, he said, is equivalent to rooting for the underdog.
“I will stand for what’s right and for the underdogs, the ones who get forgotten about,” he said.
If elected to a four-year term on the board, Wallace said he would like to see more diversity among school division employees.
Wallace, who is Black, he said he didn’t have a lot of Black teachers growing up in Winchester, but the few Black teachers he had were very helpful and important to him.
Wallace also wants to focus on the board’s transparency with the community. The need for this became apparent to him following public outcry over the departure of Mike Dufrene as principal of Handley High School, which is Winchester’s only high school. Dufrene took a job as principal at Hampshire High School in West Virginia amid rumors that his contract with Winchester Public Schools wasn’t being renewed. School officials never directly addressed the contract matter. WPS Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum later presented a sobering report about the increasing dropout and absenteeism rates at Handley.
“It doesn’t fall on one person, it falls on all of us,” Wallace said about the report.
Moving forward, Wallace wants the board, to the best of its ability, to work toward a more transparent relationship with the community.
Wallace encourages community members with issues or complaints to go through the proper channels in the school division to address them, adding that he’s willing to personally help individuals navigate that process.
“I hope that in the next four years, my whole goal is to move forward and leave [the division] better than when I found it,” he said. “In that process I hope we have more transparency with the community.”
