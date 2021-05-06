BERRYVILLE — Two incumbents held onto their political offices in Tuesday’s special municipal election in which just a little more than 2% of voters participated.
Unofficial election results show Berryville Town Council Recorder Erecka Gibson received 61 votes while Ward 3 Councilman Grant Mazzarino received 56 votes.
Each candidate ran unopposed. However, three write-in votes were cast for recorder and two were cast for councilman, the results show.
The results won’t be declared official until the Clarke County Electoral Board conducts a final canvass at 1 p.m. Friday. The canvass will take into account absentee ballots not yet received.
As of midday on Wednesday, 51 requested absentee ballots hadn’t come back to the county elections office, said General Registrar and Elections Director Barbara Bosserman.
State election laws specify that any absentee ballots received by noon on the Friday following the election, and which have a postmark of Election Day or sooner, must be included in the final vote tally.
Gibson previously represented Ward 3 on the council. Last summer, council members appointed her to be the new recorder after Jay Arnold was elected by voters to be mayor. Arnold had been recorder since 2006.
The council then appointed Mazzarino to fill the Ward 3 vacancy left by Gibson’s appointment until Tuesday’s special election could be held.
Gibson is director of treasury and risk management accounting for The George Washington University. She will fill the remainder of Arnold’s unexpired recorder term, which ends on June 30, 2022.
Mazzarino is an analyst for the federal government. He will fill the remainder of Gibson’s unexpired Ward 3 term, which ends on June 30, 2024.
All voters in Berryville cast their ballots at the same precinct — the Clarke County Public Schools’ administrative offices on West Main Street.
The ballots of 67 people among Berryville’s 3,327 registered voters so far have been counted. That equates to 2.01% voter participation.
Yet only 36 people voted in person. That translates into only 1.08% of voters actually having gone to the polls.
If all 51 outstanding absentee ballots are received and counted during Friday’s canvass, voter participation will end up being about 3.6%.
“We always look for good turnout,” Bosserman said, and hope that citizens exercise their right to vote.
Recent legislation by the General Assembly will result in all future local elections being held in November alongside state and federal contests. That could increase voter participation in local races.
“Typically,” said Bosserman, “turnout in November general elections is much greater. But what’s on the ballot drives turnout.”
Presidential races, followed by other federal and state races, often draw the most voters, officials have said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.