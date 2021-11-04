WINCHESTER — The area’s incumbent House of Delegates members — Wendy Goodits, Dave LaRock and Bill Wiley — have won re-election, based on unofficial election results.
Gooditis, D-10th, narrowly defeated Republican challenger Nick Clemente with 20,879 votes (50.7%.) to Clemente’s 20,253 votes (49.18%).
“My election was close; it was very hard-fought,” said Gooditis, whose district includes parts of Loudoun, Clarke and Frederick counties.
Gooditis, 61, of Clarke County, is a former teacher who has represented the 10th District since 2018. As a delegate, she has advocated for making health care more affordable and accessible and supporting public education. Clemente, 33, is membership director for Associated Builders and Contractors and a former Leesburg Planning Commissioner. He campaigned on supporting the police and ensuring students receive a quality education.
Gooditis said the outcome of Tuesday’s election leaves her with concerns. She believes the Republican Party will try to restrict voting rights, limit rights for women and stop equity initiatives. She said the election’s outcome is not a referendum on policy but a “referendum on what lies people were listening to.”
In particular, she accused Republicans of trying to frighten voters over critical race theory being taught in K-12 education. She said CRT is a master’s level course and that the idea of it being taught in elementary education is “a lie.”
The race became personal for Gooditis when Clemente attacked her support of House Bill 257, which eliminates the requirement that school principals report to police certain acts that may constitute a misdemeanor offense. He said on his website that her vote “emboldened predators,” and he and accused her of being complicit in covering up the sexual assault of a student at a Loudoun County high school. His campaign ran ad saying that Gooditis “voted to keep sexual assaults a secret.” Gooditis, a survivor of sexual abuse, called the ad “disgusting.”
“In my election, the [accusation] that I voted to protect sexual assault in schools is a vile, vile lie,” Gooditis said. “As anyone who knows my story would recognize, I lost a brother to suicide ultimately because he was raped as a child. It’s one of the reasons I ran in the first place. I carried legislation to catch sexual predators at an earlier stage. I carried past legislation to expand mandatory reporting.”
Clemente could not be reached for comment.
In the 29th District race, Wiley, a Republican from Winchester, received 23,064 votes (66.81%) to Democratic challenger Delmara “Deetzie” Bayliss’s 11,433 votes (33.12%).
Wiley said he was appreciative of the voters who supported him.
“As always, it’s a very humbling experience, and I’m very excited and appreciative of the campaign,” said Wiley, whose district includes the city of Winchester and parts of Frederick and Warren counties. “Certainly, the people have spoken throughout the commonwealth, which you can see in the statewide races.”
Wiley, 50, is business development manager for Howard Shockey & Sons Inc. and associate broker with OakCrest Commercial Real Estate. He was first elected to represent the 29th District in a special election in 2020. This year, he campaigned on getting the area “it’s fair share” of tax dollars from Richmond, repealing unfunded mandates on localities, creating a better job climate and opposing collective bargaining.
Wiley said he wants to ensure that police and public safety officials “are compensated and reinforced.” In addition, he said police need support in the wake of growing anti-police sentiment.
“I spoke with a lady yesterday specifically who used to be a policewoman and she left the profession for those very reasons,” Wiley said. “And that’s what we want to win back. We want them to have a sense of pride in what they do.”
Wiley said two school-related issues that mobilized Republican voters were the sexual assault of a female student by a boy wearing a skirt in a Loudoun County high school bathroom. While the boy identifies as male, the incident led to increased scrutiny over Loudoun County Public Schools’ policy allowing transgender students to use the restroom that matches their gender identity. Another issue that mobilized voters was concerns about critical race theory being taught in schools.
Officials from Winchester, Frederick County and Clarke County public schools have all said critical race theory is not part of their school curriculum. But Wiley said parents are concerned about school equity initiatives that critics say share similar ideas to CRT. He said some social issues “shouldn’t be brought into the classroom” and should instead be left to parents, including LGBTQ matters.
He also said efforts to take down Confederate monuments were “stripping away” history.
“When you remove Confederate statues and all of that you lose history, you lose perspective of where we came from,” Wiley said.
Bayliss said she called Wiley on Wednesday morning to congratulate him on his win and wished him luck “because truly great, patriotic Americans accept election results with grace no matter where they are razor close or greatly diverse.”
However, she said she was “very disappointed” with the outcome of the governor’s race and a large portion of the House of Delegates races, though she conceded that the Republicans were much more motivated this election cycle. She fears the loss of Virginia to Republicans will have a domino effect, leading to Republican victories in the 2022 midterms and 2024 presidential election. She said the nation has been polarized due to the 2020 “election lie” and she hopes the outcome of the Virginia governor’s race is a “wake up call for Democrats.”
“I believe any Democrats who voted Republican or Democrats who did not vote, they are going to have a bitter pill to swallow over the next few years when they realize some of the things that will happen,” Bayliss said. “I’m convinced that the Virginia Clean Economy Act will be repealed. I think you will see action very quickly on that six-week heartbeat rule to go before the Supreme Court to limit abortion rights and women’s right to choose in our state. I also believe we are going to see legislation that’s going to challenge marriage equality.”
Both Bayliss and Wiley said their race was not mean-spirited and that it was focused on issues, not character.
Del. Dave LaRock, R-Hamilton, defeated Democratic challenger Paul Siker with 25,235 votes (58.65%) to Siker’s 17,754 votes (41.26%).
“I was very pleased with the outcome of not only my race, but the statewide races,” LaRock said.
LaRock, 65, has served in the House of Delegates for eight years. He campaigned on “parental rights,” increased transparency about what is being taught in school curriculums, supporting police and ensuring they are compensated sufficiently, opposing COVID-19 restrictions and vaccine mandates, and expanding broadband to rural areas.
He said his success in the election was because people appreciated his record. “This is a pretty good indication that people see me as someone who will work in the best interest of the people in the 33rd District and perhaps the Commonwealth overall.”
The 33rd District includes parts of Frederick, Clarke and Loudoun counties.
He said the pandemic has been difficult and that he has tried to work with the system in Virginia, which he said was “choppy, barely functional at best.” However, he believes there will be more efficient leadership with a Republican governor.
Siker, a businessman from Leesburg, called the outcome of the 33rd District race “disappointing” but noted that he performed better in the district than other recent Democratic candidates. He said an obstacle he had to overcome was name recognition.
He also said the outcome of Tuesday’s Virginia elections is “crystal clear evidence that free and fair elections are alive and well and that anyone who has doubted elections in the past, let’s put that aside.”
“At the end of the day, the people’s voice has been heard and I congratulate Dave LaRock,” Siker said. “He won and there’s no denying that.
