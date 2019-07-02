Independence Day isn’t just a single-day celebration in the northern Shenandoah Valley. Activities are planned for several days this week. Choose the spot and the time that’s best for you.
Clarke, Winchester and New Market are holding their celebrations on Wednesday while most of the other localities will celebrate on Thursday, the actual holiday.
And if you can’t make either of those two days — or just want to see the sky light up again — the 4-H Center south of Front Royal is setting off fireworks on Friday.
Fireworks start shortly after dusk. Sunset at this time of year is around 8:45 p.m.
Winchester
The city of Winchester will hold its annual Rockin’ Independence Eve bash from 5 to 11 a.m. Wednesday in the historic downtown.
This free, family-oriented event will feature musical entertainment with local favorite Robbie Limon opening for Country Current, the U.S. Navy’s premier country-bluegrass ensemble, at the Taylor Pavilion between the Loudoun Street Mall and the Braddock Autopark (behind Macado’s restaurant).
After the fireworks display, there will be a DJ Dance Party at the Taylor Pavilion.
There will also be a beer and wine garden to benefit the SPCA, a barbershop quartet, and a hamburger-eating contest at the Snow White Grill.
Kids’ activities will be held along the Loudoun Street Mall, primarily near the splash pad.
The schedule for the Taylor Pavilion stage is as follows:
5:15 p.m. Sons of American Revolution (National Anthem/Presenting of the Colors)
5:30 — 7:30 p.m. Robbie Limon on acoustic guitar
7:30 — 9:15 pm. U.S. Navy Band Country Current
8:15 p.m. Snow White Grill Hamburger-Eating Contest
9:15 p.m. Fireworks show (Best seen from Kent Street between Piccadilly and Boscawen streets)
9:30 p.m. Dance party with Light Show and Yamni Arts Hoopers
10:30 p.m. Last call
Rockin’ Independence Eve is hosted by the City of Winchester, Old Town Winchester and the Parks and Recreation Department.
Clarke County
This year, the fireworks will go off in Clarke County on Wednesday instead of the Fourth because of scheduling conflicts with the company that provides the fireworks.
The event will be held at the Clarke County Fairgrounds in Berryville. Admission is free.
The Clarke County Community Band will perform at approximately 8 p.m. in the fairgrounds’ grandstand.
Ample parking is available at the fairgrounds, Clarke County High School, Chet Hobert Park, and D.G. Cooley Elementary School upper and lower campuses on Westwood Road. It is illegal and dangerous to park along Va. 7.
Middletown
Day-long festivities taking place at Middletown Community Park include a softball tournament, eight food vendors, more than 40 crafters, three bands including Allen Boyd, Robbie Limon and The Reflex, a NASCAR simulator, dunk tank, magician, bounce houses, corn hole tournament and games. The Virginia Giant monster truck driven by Diehl Wilson will provide $10 dollar rides at the town park.
Middletown also holds the area’s only Fourth of July parade. The parade steps off at 5 p.m. with grand marshals Washington Redskins’ linebackers Ryan Anderson and Shaun Dion Hamilton who will be joined by Redskins alumni Santana Moss, who returns for his second year. The parade begins at Lord Fairfax Community College and features more than 100 units.
Stephens City
The Frederick County Parks and Recreation will hold its annual Fourth of July celebration at Sherando Park, off Fairfax Pike (Va. 277) near Stephens City. Enter at the main park gate or Sherando High School.
The park will be open all day. The pool will stay open until 8 p.m.
Fireworks at dusk. Rain date is Friday, July 5.
Do not bring pets or alcohol.
New Market
The Town of New Market will celebrate Independence Day on Wednesday starting at 5 p.m. at the town park. There will be live music, train rides, dunk tank and food vendors. Fireworks will begin around 9:20 p.m. Those attending are encouraged to bring chairs and/or blankets. No pets allowed.
Strasburg
The Town of Strasburg will celebrate July 4th from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday at the town park. Activities include: an Independence Declaration will be read at 10 a.m. by Vice Mayor Scott Terndrup at Strasburg Square; 5 p.m., food court opens and cruise-in of classic cars and trucks; 6-9 p.m., music by The Virginians, children’s activities such as dunk tank, radar pitch, obstacle course, inflatable play yard, inflatable basketball, water slide and pony rides (a small fee will be charged for pony rides and dunk tank; 9:30 p.m., fireworks; 10-11 p.m., pool party ($1 admission).
Fort Valley
The Fort Valley Ruritan Club will host a parade starting at 10 a.m. Thursday, passing the fire house and Country Store at Detrick Crossroad. Music and food will follow at the fire house. Groups interested in participating in the parade should call Tom Drinkwater at 540-933-6856.
Woodstock
The Town of Woodstock will have a fireworks display starting at 9:30 p.m. Thursday at the Shenandoah County Fairgrounds. Gates open at 8:30 p.m. Rain date is Friday. Free admission. Information: 540-459-3621.
Front Royal
The Northern Virginia 4-H Educational Center in Front Royal will celebrate Independence Day and a fireworks show starting at 4 p.m. Friday. There will be music by the American Legion Community Band, vendors, games and food trucks. Parking will be available with a $5 per vehicle donation requested.
Luray
The Town of Luray will host a July 4th celebration from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday on Mechanic Street. Purchase a $5 wristband for kids to have access to all activities, face painting, carnival games, bungee, giant slide, obstacle course, water sprinklers. There will also be food vendors, live performance by the band Canaveral, duck race at 8 p.m. and fireworks at 9:20 p.m.
