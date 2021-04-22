WINCHESTER — Independent bookstores across the country will celebrate Independent Bookstore Day on Saturday.
Some locally-owned shops will have special deals and materials that coordinate with the nationwide event, and others will celebrate just by being open and continuing to provide books for their communities.
Independent Bookstore Day is billed as “a one-day national party that takes place at indie bookstores across the country on the last Saturday in April.”
“Every store is unique and independent, and every party is different,” the indiebound.org website said about the event. “But in addition to authors, live music, cupcakes, scavenger hunts, kids events, art tables, readings, barbecues, contests, and other fun stuff, there are exclusive books and literary items that you can only get on that day. Not before. Not after. Nowhere else.”
Winchester Book Gallery at 7 N. Loudoun St. on Winchester’s Loudoun Street Mall will celebrate with a sidewalk sale, a prize wheel, gift with purchase and sweet treats.
The shop also will offer exclusive day-of merchandise created especially for Independent Bookstore Day by major publishers and authors.
Owner Christine Patrick says the community support the Winchester Book Gallery receives, and the interactions she has with customers, keep her smiling.
“I have people who bought from this bookstore when they were 4 years old, and now they’re in their 20s or 30s but they love this bookstore and see it as their own,” she said. “Then I also sell to the librarians and school districts and businesses — I get to do all kinds of things.”
Shop owners say independent bookstores provide a personal touch.
“I feel like Royal Oak Bookshop is a haven for people who love books not only for their content, but as objects themselves,” said Kevin Seabrooke, who owns Royal Oak Bookshop at 207 S. Royal Ave. in Front Royal. “We’re grateful to be surviving in this challenging time. We hope to remain a beacon for book lovers who live in and travel through this beautiful and historic valley. I think that’s the goal of all independent bookstores.”
Boo’s Books, which opened last summer inside Fort Valley Nursery at 1175 Hisey Ave. in Woodstock, is a children’s bookstore, starting the youngest book lovers on their journey.
Kara Fogle, the shop’s owner, said she’s happy to see so many bookstores in the region that cater to people at different points in their lives.
“I think it’s wonderful. It’s vital to have these places where books are available,” she said. “It’s hard to compete with places like Amazon, but you can’t beat the feel of a real book in your hand. Being able to offer that experience to children means a lot to me.”
Bookstores also help folks pursue knowledge or learn a new skill. That, one shop owner said, has helped Virginia find space for independent bookstores.
“I think part of it is the value that we put on education, educating our youth and staying educated throughout our lives,” said Pat Saine, who owns Blue Plate Books, a used book shop, at 2257 Valley Ave. in Winchester. “The best way to do that is getting information from the outside and learning how other people look at things. So, because that’s highly valued in Virginia, there’s plenty of bookstores.”
Check with your favorite local bookstore about special events they may have planned for Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.