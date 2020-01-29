WINCHESTER — Add the Independent School of Winchester (ISW) to a growing list of organizations in the area that are going solar.
The kindergarten through eighth-grade private school received a donation of 20 solar panels, which were set up last fall by Mountain View (mtv) Solar. The company installs solar panel systems for commercial and residential customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Pennsylvania and Maryland.
The donation is a part of mtvSolar’s giveback program, which donated panels to The Laurel Center in 2018 and will likely install panels in March at The Kids Clubs of Northern Shenandoah Valley.
For each new solar panel installation in the region, an additional solar panel can be donated to ISW or The Kids Clubs.
The donations are a way to teach students about solar energy, said mtvSolar President Mike McKechnie.
“When children see solar panels and they have them on the places that they play or go to school, they understand that it’s normal,” McKechnie said. “You live what you learn.”
According to McKechnie, ISW is the first school in Frederick County to start using solar energy. He estimates the 20 solar panels will help save ISW about $1,000 per year in utility costs.
ISW Head of School Claire McDonald hopes that someday the school will be fully reliant on solar energy and a net-zero facility, meaning it produces as much energy as it consumes.
“We’re delighted,” McDonald about the donated solar panels.
ISW moved to the former site of the Round Hill fire company in the 2018-19 school year.
The school is in the process of installing more energy-efficient lighting, McDonald added.
“It’s the modeling everyday of doing things right and making a commitment to the environment,” she said.
Adults often have misconceptions about solar energy, McKechnie said, particularly that it’s too expensive.
“It’s easy. You’re already paying for a utility bill. You’re going to just place some of that money and you’re going to pay for the loan that puts the solar panels on and it pays itself back in about eight years,” he said.
